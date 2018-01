BREAKING! North-South Negotiations Start in DMZ; Possible Cooldown on the Korean Peninsula

North Korea and South Korea began talks to improve relations and a possible participation of North Korean athletes in the Pyeongchang Olympics. Yonhap reports that the delegations began the talks at 4 a.m. Moscow time in the House of Peace in the Demilitarized Zone where the representatives of Pyongyang and Seoul had met multiple times. The talks are private, without journalists.

Before the 1st round, the head of the North Korean delegation said he was optimistic and called on his South Korean counterpart to seek good results.