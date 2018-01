CARELESS ESCALATION - Will the "Donbass Reintegration" Bill Lead to War With Russia?

Today, Verkhovnaya Rada of Ukraine passed the so-called law on Donbass reintegration that basically leads the country out of the Minsk agreements. The south-eastern territory is declared occupied by Russia, and Russia is labeled an aggressor. And President Poroshenko is empowered to use the Army without the Rada's permission. Poroshenko stated that this signal is not only for Donbass but also for the Crimea.

Dmitry Petrov reporting on why nearly everywhere this signal was perceived as open preparation for war.

The law's full title is "On the peculiarities of state policy on the restoration of the state sovereignty of Ukraine over the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions of Ukraine". The key word is "occupied". From now on, the President has the right to use military power, including for liberating the country's eastern regions, without the permission of the Parliament.

Valentina Matvienko, Chairman, Federation Council: "This law buried the Minsk agreements. This law is conducive to unaccountable and uncontrollable use of military power, for the use of weapons, and it allows to impose martial law. Not one step has been taken towards a peace process. This is very alarming and troublesome".

The new law's main accent is on belligerent solutions. In particular, it discusses the creation of a united military control headquarters of Ukraine. To control all the civilian-military authorities and the security forces in the conflict zone. This implies that Kiev sees no peaceful paths.

Boris Gryzlov, Authorized Representative, SE Ukraine conflict resolution group: "Let's look at today's date. Perhaps, Ukrainians don't remember, it was exactly on Jan. 18th 1654, that Pereslavskaya Rada made the decision to reunite Ukraine with Russia. From that moment, it's been one nation. Today, having adopted such a law, and announcing Russia as an aggressor, Ukraine is basically taking a step not towards political regulation, but towards a military conflict resolution. And all of this is happening against the backdrop of US' decision to supply Ukraine with lethal weapons".

The more radical parliamentarians were insisting on ending diplomatic relations with Russia and to declare the self-pronounced Republics of Donbass as terrorist organizations. They had enough sense to wisen up, as denouncing agreements with Russia would mean renouncing existing borders.

Poroshenko, of course, didn't fail to mention that the new law maps a way to reintegrate Ukraine's occupied territories through a political and diplomatic process and that it's a signal for both Donbass and for the Crimea. "You are an integral part of Ukraine", he wrote in his Twitter.

Boris Gryzlov: "What other laws do we need? We need to abide by the Minsk agreements, and Ukraine's sovereignty will be restored across all its territory".

Essentially, Poroshenko is given unlimited, nearly dictator-like authority for suppressing nonconformity and dissatisfaction. It has no other description, other than preparation for a new war.

Voices against the law are barely heard. The only one to speak highly critical of the law was the leader of the civil movement Ukrainian Choice, Viktor Medvedchuk. In the Rada itself, Opposition Bloc was the only one to speak against it.

Yuriy Boyko, leader, Opposition Bloc: "In reality, the law is about splitting off a part of Donbass. This bill contradicts all possible international agreements achieved by our country that were aimed at a diplomatic resolution of the military conflict and restoring the country's territorial integrity. And most importantly, it doesn't solve the problem of returning the territory and the people".

Boris Gryzlov: "I'm not looking at this in any other way than a US-imposed sanction for solving the emerged Donbass conflicts in a military way. How will Ukraine now manage work within the scope of the Minsk Process is a good question. We understand that the Minsk Process must proceed, must continue".

In Donbass, they're treating the so-called reintegration law very cautiously.

Denis Pushilin, Chairman, DPR Peoples Council: "Everything described in this law is really concentrated around, as it seems, some military actions and some violation of human rights. Obviously, there can be no re-integration within the bounds of these lawmaking procedures".

LPR and DPR are convinced that Ukraine is setting up a legal platform for reviving military actions.

Dmitry Petrov, Maksim Shepilov, Vesti