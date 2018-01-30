Flight of the White Swan - Putin Watches Debut of the First Modernized Tu-160 Aircraft

Today, in Kazan, the first modernized Tu-160 aircraft hit the skies. This is an updated version of the strategic bomber, the most powerful in the world, which is also capable of carrying nuclear missiles. In the coming years, at least ten such machines will join the army. The first flight of the White Swan, as pilots call this aircraft, was observed by Vladimir Putin.

Andrei Grigoriev is reporting from Kazan.

For the first time after a 10-year break, the White Swan, the beauty and pride of the Russian Air and Space Forces, is in the sky over Kazan. It’s assembled at the local aviation plant again. In 2015, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief instructed to resume the production, and now, the first flight of an entirely new and modernized strategic missile carrier is taking place.

Vladimir Putin: It takes off very quickly.

- Yes.

The technology was restored from scratch. The shops, the runway, and even the control tower, from which the Russian President watched the flight, were reconstructed.

Vladimir Putin: "Beautiful!"

Sergey Shoygu: "It has no analogs in the world".

Each such aircraft, like a person, has its own name. The tradition is unique for military aviation. This one is named after the Air Force legendary commander, Hero of Russia Pyotr Deinekin.

The main feature of the design is the variable airfoil geometry, allowing to maneuver and gain speed faster. If the wings are unfolded completely, the plane will take half of the football field. But the main thing is what the bomber is capable of carrying under these giant wings. The White Swans proved themselves in Syria. Their accurate blows contributed to the victory over the terrorists. But the missiles can have any warheads. Tu-160 is the most important component of the Russian nuclear triad, which means that it guarantees the country's security.

Alexei Ryabov, flight-test center deputy head: "On behalf of the crew, allow me to congratulate the entire team, you, myself, and our entire country on this landmark event".

Vladimir Putin: "Of course, this is a big success for the staff of the plant. Congratulations. This is a major step in developing this high-tech sphere and improving our country's defense capability, because it represents an element of our nuclear triad in the air. A very important thing. So thank you very much. I’m sure that the work will continue in the same way and with the same result".

It’d be good to make a passenger plane on the basis of such an aircraft, Putin suggests, and it turns out that the aircraft designers already have such developments.

Vladimir Putin: "We also need to think about the civilian version of such aircraft. With a vast territory like ours, the flight from Kaliningrad to Vladivostok is almost as long as it is to New York".

Vladimir Putin himself flew on Tu-160, the factory workers recalled, and even watched the launch of the cruise missiles from the pilot's seat, though it was the previous version of the bomber, before the modernization. How much does the President think the models differ from each other?

Aircraft plant employee: In 2005, you personally piloted this unique piece of equipment as a crew member.

President Putin: I was sitting beside them, moving my fingers.

- I’d like to know what you felt then, 13 years ago, and now, as you looked at this new machine?

President Putin: It’s unforgettable. I said it then and will say it again: it’s like a dream. Everything happens like in a dream. Regarding the airplane itself and its modernization, let me reveal a small secret to you. We have started using it. It became absolutely evident to me that the airplane should be changed. And today, as the new technologies are emerging, it's clear that we shouldn’t just refine, we can make it on a totally new technological foundation. And we succeeded. It’s indeed a great success, a big step forward. It only looks like the Tu-160 I used to fly. But it’s a totally different plane.

Flying on a supersonic bomber, by the way, requires special physical preparation. Workers ask how the President manages to keep fit with such a busy working schedule.

- How do you manage to keep fit? You’re always energetic, cheerful.

President Putin: I spend time with people like you, positive, result-oriented, and active, it gives everyone energy. People like you power me like a battery.

Young employees ask whether work at a defense enterprise can be equated with the army service.

President Putin: "The Defense Minister has just reported, and I have authorized it, the establishment of a techno park. We are doing this in a very good and convenient place. And we will recruit young specialists, young scientists who can, and I’m confident, will effectively work within their profession".

An integrated approach is in everything. The Tu-160 can autonomously overcome the distance of up to 14,000 kilometers, and two or three times more with refueling. And a special aerial refueler Il-78 was created especially for it. It was tested today near Ulyanovsk.

"This is the first Russian tanker that will satisfy the needs of all aircraft".

Today, the United Aircraft Corporation signed a contract with the Ministry of Defense for the supply of 10 Tu-160M. This will provide the Kazan aircraft factory with the defense procurement until 2027, but in the future, the President believes, they must still shift to civil products.

President Putin: "This must be done by all defense enterprises because the peak of the defense procurement will one day come and go. Not soon for you, you have a full load through 2027. But we have to think about the future, and we’ll certainly deal with it".

There are enough examples of successful civil projects in Tatarstan. Today, meeting with the head of the region, Rustam Minnikhanov, Vladimir Putin participated through a video call in the opening of installations for the high-octane clean motor gasoline production in Nizhnekamsk. New enterprises, additional jobs.

Or the KAMAZ plant, which made the Russian equipment famous in the whole world. The factory team won the Dakar rally one more time. The KAMAZ-Master team returned to Kazan today. The Russian President congratulated the athletes on winning the Golden Bedouin, the main prize of the automobile marathon.

President Putin: "Dakar is never easy. And everyone who understands what it’s like holds their breath as they follow your struggling for the victory. In addition to this hard work, it's also dangerous. The fact that you have won 15 times is an incredible result, a unique achievement; it also illustrates your teamwork".

The team's pilots gave Vladimir Putin a model of KAMAZ, on which they won the competition, and showed the car on which they’d participate in Dakar next time.

Andrei Grigoriev, Pyotr Ravnov, Renat Gareyev, Ruslan Abduldakerov, Vesti, Kazan.