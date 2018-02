More Foul Play From the IOC: 13 Russian Athletes and Two Coaches Still Banned Despite SAC Ruling

The International Olympic Committee Commission has refused to invite 13 Russian athletes and two coaches. They can't take part in the Olympic Games though they were freed from accusations by the Sports Arbitration Court.

Commenting on the judgment earlier, Thomas Bach, head of the IOC, said he was disappointed and that the Court needed reforming.

Today an IOC session will open in Pyeongchang to discuss the disqualification of the Russian Olympic Committee. It'll be the first IOC session after the decision of the organization's executive committee to impose sanctions on Russian athletes and functionaries.