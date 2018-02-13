Zhirinovsky Courts the Youth Vote - Visits Brilliant Children’s Mental Arithmetics Championship

Zhirinovsky Courts the Youth Vote - Visits Brilliant Children’s Mental Arithmetics ChampionshipЧитайте нас в Telegram
How long until the Presidential elections? Only 35 days. Alexander Balinsky will tell us about the Saturday events.
The closer the election day, the more actively candidates hold their meetings. Vladimir Zhirinovsky arrives to the first international championship in mental arithmetic. It's a program for developing both mental and creative abilities using calculations.
Vladimir Zhirinovsky: How much is 66х6?
- 396.
Vladimir Zhirinovsky: Who said that? Way to go! You see, the boy did it in his head. The most powerful computers are here, you see how successful it is. A machine works slower than that. The representative thinks slower. We will criticize him. I can't count that at all. You, the new generation, will do everything better and will do it for everyone, and our country will become even stronger, and you'll be brave like this boy.
It's clear that the audience is mostly too young to vote. But they are the future. And after suggesting to think about the future profession, Zhirinovsky decided to take a selfie right on the stage.
Boris Titov he's representing the Growth Party during the election, was also counting.
Boris Titov: "Each ruble invested into the tourism industry returns five or six rubles of additional investment in small, medium-sized, large enterprises around it".
Where else to discuss tourism development but on the Black Sea coast. In Gelendzhik with local entrepreneurs, Titov spoke about his growth strategy, and how to make Russian resorts more accessible.
Boris Titov: "If the government approves the tax reduction, cheap loans, subsidizing loan rates, this will not affect the country's budget, on the contrary, due to the development of the industry, by increasing the numbers, the budget will only benefit".
Today in St. Petersburg Sergei Baburin met with the local activists of his "Russian People's Union." The summary of the pre-election program is for those who need to take part in activism.
Sergei Baburin: "We need State Planning instead of the State Duma, we need strategic planning, economic reality, and not the myths of the Gaidarovshina. And of course, we would like there to be a change in the interests of the majority, which means that the minimum wage, the minimum pension should be at least 1.5 times the subsistence level".
Pavel Grudinin platform is the 6th Congress of the Lenin Union of Communist Youth. The heir of the Komsomol is the backbone of young communist cadres today.
Gennady Zyuganov: "Last year 5,000 kids became Komsomol youth".
Accompanied by Zyuganov, a Communist Party candidate inspects an exhibition dedicated to the Komsomol's centennial. Both are offered to add to the picture, "Communist Fire." First Zyuganov and then Grudinin write. Both, about victory. And on stage the leader of the Communist Party introduces to everyone the candidate-businessman. The speech is translated to the foreign delegates.
Gennady Zyuganov: "Friends, please give a loud applause. This is the program and a worthy candidate that we have to offer".
Pavel Grudinin: "The strongest impression is putting on the red tie for the first time. I don't know how to tie my own ties, but I know the pioneer one very well. We are on the right path, because our principles are: freedom, equality, brotherhood, and we will achieve that our country will be great under the flag of the Communist Party".
While Komsomol members from Russia were taking pictures with comrades from North Korea, Zyuganov shared his experience of political struggle.
- What are your first suggestions?
Gennady Zyuganov: The main recommendation: talk about business, about the work, about your program.
Grigory Yavlinsky's program was heard in the Cosmos Hotel.
Grigory Yavlinsky: "I'm running in the Presidential elections so I can develop, with the best professionals in Russia, a modern, rapidly developing, and effective economy in Russia".
Today the candidate from Communists of Russia party put on camouflage and went to a shooting range. "Comrade Maxim," as Suraykin's associates called him in a revolutionary way, was first of all drawn to the "Maxim" machine gun. Suraykin took aim, and posed.
Maxim Suraykin: "I hit a 10, and a 9."
And then he explained to the journalists why he took up arms.
Maxim Suraykin: "We are deeply convinced that military-sport training should start from childhood and every man in our country must be proficient with all kinds of weapons. We, of course, would like to live in the bright time when Leonid Brezhnev fought for peace and we really felt with our soul that security is guaranteed that there will be no war, but now we see that if the whole country is not ready for an attack, and for resistance, then we will simply crumble".
Vladimir Putin's headquarters Co-chairman and head of Sirius educational center, Elena Shmeleva today met with the residents of Novosibirsk. And personally welcomed citizens in the candidate's reception. They came with a variety of issues: health care, transportation, ecology, landfills.
"If you just exit a little, they move it from their house a little and that's it. And not just our, they bring it from the city and dump whole trucks".
Every appeal at Putin's headquarters is carefully recorded, and volunteers will monitor this.
Elena Shmeleva: "For each of us, this is a unique experience that will allow us to consolidate very many groups that want to be useful later to solve as much as possible of the problems that we are fixing now".
During meetings with activists in the regions, the co-chairmen of the headquarters of the self-nominated candidate Vladimir Putin always note that the campaign must be conducted honestly and openly. This was talked about today at the all-Russian practical seminar "Public Control". Experts, election organizers, and independent observers came to Moscow from all over Russia.
Igor Borisov, Election law Institute: "We don't observe for the sake of observation, but the task that we set before ourselves and want to convey to the experts who have gathered here is taking part in the process, removing problems, and assisting citizens to realize their voting rights".
Alena Bulgakova, the head of social movement "Korpus": "About a 100 people are at this seminar, they will be involved in the process, will build this up in their regions, learn from each other's practices and also get new knowledge that will enable them to do good work on issues of observation, openness, and legitimacy of the electoral process".
Their public organization is called: The Observers Corps for Clean Elections. From the name it's clear that their goal is to make sure that on March 18 there are no violations at the polling stations.
Alexander Balinsky, Alexander Berezhnoy, Vladimir Menylov. Vesti, Saturday News.
-
Лыжник Александр Большунов в тройке лучших спринтеров
- Юлия Белорукова принесла России первую медаль в лыжах
- Российские фигуристы выиграли командное серебро
- Участников соревнований преследует неизвестный вирус
- Полное расписание трансляций Олимпиады
-
Посчитали-прослезились: вся правда о стоимости ремонта китайского внедорожника
- Длиннее и роскошнее: Mercedes-Maybach представил обновленный S-Class
- Хит-парад. Неожиданные товары под автомобильными марками
- Тест-драйв Toyota Fortuner. Все, что вы хотели знать о младшем брате TLC Prado
- Volkswagen рассказал, где и когда представит новый "Туарег"
-
Крушение Ан-148: датчики ввели в заблуждение
- Он угрожает вернуться: Саакашвили рвется на Украину
- ПАСЕ не дождётся российских денег
- Дело DJ Smash расследует полиция
- Человечеству угрожает глобальная катастрофа
- Установлено, что погубило актера Дмитрия Марьянова
-
Опустившийся и жалкий: дочь отреклась от Александра Серова
- Впервые в истории: россияне показали невероятный результат на Олимпиаде
- Невеста российского спорстмена погибла при крушении Ан-148
- Второй день рождения: один из пассажиров спасся, сдав билет
- В американской тюрьме россиянку до слепоты избили на глазах у офицера
-
МЭА: США готовятся стать лидером по добыче нефти
- 11 городов с возможным дефицитом питьевой воды
- Что стоит за волатильностью: антирекорды Китая
- Компании лишатся налоговых льгот за "серую" зарплату
- JPMorgan: биткоин может упасть ещё на 50%
-
Известная актриса пострадала от валютной ипотеки
- Ипотека: станут ли ставки еще ниже?
- У дольщиков долгостроев появилась надежда
- Как оспорить кадастровую стоимость
- Поселки-призраки в Подмосковье: застройщики бросают проекты
-
Двойная победа: 5 олимпийцев, победивших рак
- Какая пища полезна для мозга, а какая - нет?
- Есть вопрос: можно ли есть яблоки вместе с косточками
- Почему с возрастом похмелье становится тяжелее
- Как правильно давить прыщи, если вы все-таки хотите это сделать
-
Все версии крушения Ан-148
- Олимпийский норовирус: заболевших уже более 200
- Бесовщина в доме Булгакова
-
Приемный ребенок умер после побоев за сутки до своего трехлетия
- Часть дома обрушилась в микрорайоне "Бутово парк" из-за взрыва баллона
- Пьяная девушка пришла в больницу с пулей во лбу
- Самые дорогие и самые дешевые авиабилеты на ЧМ-2018: здесь
- В Подмосковье ищут браконьеров, убивающих лосей и оленей
-
Обзор смартфона LG V30+: флагманская красота, неслыханное благозвучие
- Apple не уследила за исходным кодом iOS. Чем это грозит?
- Китайских полицейских вооружили смарт-очками, распознающими преступников
- VPN-сервис с полумиллиардом пользователей оказался не анонимным
- "Яндекс" окончательно поглотил бизнес Uber в России
-
Очередной автосалон попался на мошенничестве
- Десятилетний юбилей отмечает журнал "Русский пионер"
- Жители 1-й Миусской улицы пытаются отстоять придомовую территорию
- В Балашихе автомост стал единственной дорогой для пешеходов
- Соревнования помогут школьникам с выбором профессии
- В столичных библиотеках стартуют встречи с писателями
-
20 самых страшных советских мультфильмов
- Что делать, если ребенок испортил что-то в магазине
- Где и за что запрещали мультфильмы
- 16 детских игрушек, с которыми явно что-то не так
- Угадайте мультфильм по пересказу его сюжета
-
PS4 игры до 360 руб.: что купить на распродаже
- Сколько зарабатывают гуру косплея?
- Twitch объявляет войну свободе слова?
- В Сеть слили часть кода мобильной операционки Apple
- Дебютный трейлер «Венома» с Томом Харди
-
Найден способ остановить метастазирование рака на самых ранних этапах
- Учёные выяснили, где и когда появились первые тараканы
- Зонд New Horizons сделал снимки на рекордном расстоянии от Земли
-
Песня из фильма "Лёд" стала хитом YouTube
- Стюардессе пришлось успокоить Дженнифер Лоуренс. Видео
- Лучшие полицейские фильмы
- Лучшие фэнтези-фильмы
- Лучшие приключенческие фильмы
- Лучшие комедии 18+
-
Разбираетесь ли вы в животных. ТЕСТ
- Страна Германия, а народ — немцы
- Уральский исследователь заявил, что раскрыл секрет гибели группы Дятлова
- Первые британцы оказались чернокожими
- Ученые обнаружили мутантов, которые клонируют сами себя
-
Тимур ему не сын! Вдова Спартака Мишулина готова на эксгумацию тела актера
- Опустившийся и жалкий: дочь отреклась от Александра Серова
- Элина Мазур: вся правда о бывшей жене Джигарханяна
- После ухода Державина Бабаян нашла силы раскрыть правду о муже
-
От рака умерла режиссер Мария Саакян
- Российский музыкант взял "Грэмми"
- Мы не забыли! Интервью с сыном Высоцкого
- Смерть Сталина заменили диваном
СейчасПоказать все новости
Олимпиада-2018
Авто.Вести.Ru
Картина дня
Самое читаемое
Экономика
Недвижимость
Вести.Медицина
Вести в 20.00
Москва 24
Вести.Hi-tech
Вести-Москва
Tlum.Ru. О детях и мультиках
Gmbox. Смысл в играх
Наука
Фильм Про
Моя Планета
Телеканал "Россия"
Телеканал "Культура"
Сегодня
Трансляции
Ростуризм опубликовал список отелей, завышающих цены
Нужна помощь: Сашу Дашко спасет срочная операция на позвоночнике
ПАСЕ не дождётся российских денег
Дело DJ Smash расследует полиция
Актер Дмитрий Соловьев скончался от панкреатита
Миллионы Android-смартфонов майнят криптовалюту для мошенников
Корейцам запретили есть собак на время Олимпиады
Роботы Boston Dynamics научились помогать друг другу
Сайт "Тухлые помидоры" вычислил худшие сериалы
Roshen проиграл России битву за "Раковую шейку"
Комитет по обороне нашел замену Клинцевичу
Шизофрению будут лечить играми
Ушел из жизни американский певец Вик Дамоне
Спасите ребенка: Владик живет и может умереть в больнице
5 олимпийцев, победивших рак
Лекарства в России не дорожали в 2017 году
Сотрудники Facebook подозревают компанию в слежке
Игроки в американский футбол снялись в откровенной фотосессии
Хазанов рассказал, как его по молодости везде посылали
Оркестр Павла Когана приглашает в Консерваторию на "Сотворение мира"
300 театров, 85 регионов: "Большие гастроли" замахнулись на рекорд
Вы можете получать оповещения от vesti.ru в вашем браузере