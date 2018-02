Catholics and Orthodox Unite in Common Cause: Helping the Beleaguered Christians of the Middle East

Representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church and the Roman Catholic Church discussed in Vienna how to support the terrorism-stricken Christians of the Middle East. They also promised to help them restore churches. A catalog of sacred places destroyed by militants has been drawn up.

Hilarion, Metropolitan of Volokolamsk: "We're now discussing how we can help the Christians of the Middle East, including and first of all those who had to leave their home because of terrorism, because of the tragedy taking place in the Middle East recently. We'll discuss how to restore churches together, as well as the houses of Christians for them to be able to come back and live where they used to".