Unhinged Liberals Send White Powder to Assange and Trump Jr.’s Wife, Vanessa Hospitalized as Precaution

Julian Assange received a letter with a suspicious white powder. Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa, received a similar letter.

The WikiLeaks founder wrote on his Twitter that it was sent to the Ecuador Embassy building a week ago. Assange didn't make clear if he was hurt from opening the envelope or not.

The wife of Donald Trump Jr. was hospitalized as a precaution. The envelope with powder was addressed to Donald Trump's son, he called this incident an opposition's prank. The law enforcement has begun an investigation.