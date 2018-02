Putin’s Aide: "Matriarchy is Coming. Women Are Gaining Power". For Better or Worse

"Matriarchy is setting in. Women are gaining power." These are Vladislav Surkov's words from the Russian Pioneer magazine column that provoked new discussions on the eternal question. The President's Aide refers to women's running governments, ministries, and municipalities, and occupying other leading positions in increasing frequency, while men seem to be taking a back seat.

"Gentlemen generously let the ladies rule in such matters as Brexit, migration crisis, or militarization," according to Surkov. He points out to Theresa May, who directs the process of the UK's withdrawal from the EU, and to the German Chancellor, who warmly welcomes refugees.

Pictures like this one illustrate it very well. Such photos are taken regularly at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly. We can see Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg surrounded by the beautiful defense ministers of Norway, Spain, Italy, and Germany. These are the very women who are ready to seize power while men are taking their time.

According to Surkov, female management will come to no good. Vadim Zavodchenkov found out if we should be concerned.

- As far as I understand, it's not about Russia, is it?

- According to Vladislav Surkov, "Our homeland, protected by God, hasn't been affected by feminism that much. There's no aggravation in the relations between men and women".

In many Western countries, the struggle for gender equality sometimes looks comic. One of the latest scandals took place in the UK. A big supermarket chain had to change stickers on all their carts, for some female customers had considered them sexist. Other demands are even more exotic. Last year, the British Medical Association leadership asked the doctors not to call pregnant women "expectant mothers" as it could offend transgender people. Instead, they recommended using the term "pregnant people".

Alexander Asafov, political scientist: "In this struggle against all kinds of discrimination, as they put it, they use the so-called intersectional feminism. They, in fact, lost the woman, they advocate a society consisting of gray multi-gender people that can't be happy about being a father or a mother, nor about the traditional family. In Russia, women occupy a special place. But it's not a place for them to be humiliated or oppressed in any other way, as critics of the Russian mentality are trying to show. On the contrary, it's a pedestal for the woman to stand on, to be respected".

However, it's worth noting that some countries stopped moving towards gender equality. For example, there are fewer female politicians in the U.S. The country fell to 49 in the ranking of gender equality that has been reported for the past 20 years by the World Economic Forum. Even Botswana ranks higher now. The leaders are Iceland, Scandinavian countries, and, unexpectedly, Rwanda.

Russia is in the middle of the list, though recently, it's been moving up. It happened mostly thanks to the fact that more and more women occupy leading positions. But percentage-wise, there aren't many women in governmental bodies. Even in the Federation Council led by a woman, there's only 17% of women. At the same time, a unique document was adopted in Russia, entitled "The National Strategy of Actions in the Interests of Women". As Irina Yarovaya, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma, said recently, there's no point in fighting for gender equality in a society where women are privileged.

Irina Yarovaya: "If we're to talk about the popular topic of gender equality in general, let me tell you how I see it. When I meet with foreign colleagues who are obsessed with this idea, I say we're against gender equality. They get concerned. I say, "You know, in Russia, we promote privileges for women".

The idea that women's rise to power inevitably leads to negative consequences is proven wrong by history itself, including the experience of Russia. It's enough to recall the years of rule of the Empresses Elizabeth of Russia and Catherine II marked by the death penalty abolition, the establishment of the Moscow University and of the Academy of Arts, state borders enlargement, twofold growth of the number of large enterprises and state revenues.

Today's women are no way less smart. Margaret Thatcher, Indira Gandhi, and Benazir Bhutto are still remembered with gratitude not only in the countries they ruled but also worldwide. It was them who contributed a lot to making this world a little better and kinder.

Vadim Zavodchenkov told us about the matriarchy establishment everywhere but not in Russia.