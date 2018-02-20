Новости News

20 февраля 201814:31

Churkin’s NO! Serbs Put Up Monument in Memory of Ambassador’s Veto in the UN Security Council
Читайте нас в Telegram

Vesti News on Saturday with Sergey Brilyov

Our program today is devoted to the memory of Vitaly Churkin. Next Tuesday, it’ll be a year since he passed away so unexpectedly one day before his 65th birthday.

"Thank you for the Russian No". This is the name of the monument which was put up by Serbs in East Sarajevo, in Bosnia, in memory of Churkin and his veto in the UN Security Council. This week, there was a laying of flowers, and this was the final episode of filming the whole movie, which our editorial board prepared for this sad anniversary.

Today, we're announcing a new film. We won't give out any spoilers, but here's a preview.

 

"Could you calm the Security Council members down a bit? They're provoking me".

"An outstanding diplomat — energetic, creative, and brave."

"I lost an iceman. A professional, a kindhearted person".

Samantha Power, Harvard University professor, US Ambassador to the UN: You know, we were like boxers in opposite corners.

- To our meeting, I brought a printout from your article in The New York Times. It was devoted to Churkin. The article is called "My Friend, the Russian Ambassador". How can it be?

Samantha Power: Vitaly was a pro. He was able to fight to the finish.

"You are so much like a Western man. You're so sharp and caustic. How about joining us?"

"I'd advise you not to spend your life waiting for this."

PRESENTS: Churkin

We won’t retell our entire film, but we’ll mention that in New York we followed the route, along which, if he took a rare break, Vitaly Ivanovich liked to walk to work in the morning. He walked along Park Avenue. This, by the way, is the street where Henry Kissinger's office is. He, as we know, got on well with this elder of diplomacy. And in our film, Kissinger will tell you what gift he prepared for Churkin for his 65th birthday, which Vitaly Ivanovich didn’t receive. For now, watch this video.

Henry Kissinger, US Secretary of State: "He served as a permanent representative during one of the most difficult periods in US-Russian relations, and did it with dignity and wisdom".

Here Churkin is in New York with his childhood friend who came to see him. Do you recognize him? It's Boris Tokarev, the actor who played in The Two Captains. When he and Churkin were children, they played in Sinyaya Tetrad as two revolutionary brothers who were hiding Lenin in Razliv.

Boris Tokarev, actor: "When we watched these scenes, he used to say, 'Back then, I already knew I'd be a diplomat of Lenin's school.' It was his favorite joke".

Few people know that Churkin was fond of hockey. His friend and hockey player Alexei Yashin will tell us what he was like outside of the office. And, of course, here's another unique archive photo.

Churkin and his wife, Irina Yevgenyevna. Here they are white water rafting. They met when skiing, their children, Anastasia and Maxim, do it too. He was a caring father, but did he take care of himself?

Not just under stress, but under fire, he visited the former Yugoslavia. Churkin is about to dismount this armored vehicle. He seems to be the only one who isn’t wearing a military uniform. And he seems to be the only one with respect to whose mandate there were disputes at home. Here are the recollections of Britain's Lord Owen, who represented the European Union in the Balkans back then.

- Do you remember Churkin?

- Yes, I do. He isn’t one of those people that you easily forget. At that time, Kozyrev was the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, so we were able to work with him directly. Relations with him were developing very well. I think Churkin didn’t agree with Kozyrev on many issues but didn’t put it on display.

We go farther along Manhattan. At the corner of 68th Street and Lexington, Churkin used to stop to buy a newspaper. He had a special relationship with the press in all periods. In the museum of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moscow, not just in the Ministry, we have an appointment with the one who replaced Churkin as the official representative of the Foreign Ministry. Churkin’s English is the standard for her.

Maria Zakharova, press spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry: "This is a completely different understanding of the language in comparison to the one we’re accustomed to. Knowing quotes from a country's classic literature is absolutely priceless. He knew quotes from songs, from poems, from movies. It really broke the ice. After listening to him, no one dared to say that he was the wrong man for the job or that he didn't know what he was talking about".

Do you remember the famous leather folder with which Churkin went to the Security Council? Maria Zakharova will show us how shabby it became after so many years. Churkin was surprisingly unpretentious in everyday life.

Here is an amusing, friendly caricature, which was given to him on his 60th birthday. Here are all the periods of his work, including the most unexpected moments. For example, this scene at the UN General Assembly when a colleague from Mongolia approached Putin. And if you look closely, Churkin's face has some unusual expression at the moment. As if of nostalgia. In fact, this caricature shows a Mongolian rider. In MGIMO, Churkin studied Mongolian, the picture shows him in a student construction brigade. Churkin’s classmate and the current Russian ambassador to China, shares his memories.

Andrei Denisov, Russian Ambassador to China: "Let me tell you a secret. Vitaly Ivanovich was a debater. He somehow tried to prove everything. In our small construction brigade in Siberia, we called him 'The Theoretician'. 'Theoretician Churkin.' We simply didn’t know the word 'analyst' back then".

But, of course, there will be a special conversation about the Balkans. We’ll also visit the Serbs in the former Olympic cluster of Sarajevo, the Croats, and the Bosnian Muslims. It was here in the Balkans back in the 90s that Churkin found the keys, not only to the very obstinate Serbs, Croats, and Bosnians, but also to the negotiators from the EU and NATO. In fact, there, to NATO, he was soon sent to work.

Our movie will show Brussels, Canada, the Arctics, the Balkans, New York, Rome, and Beijing. We'll also show the village of Marinkino of the Kirzhachsky District of the Vladimir Oblast. You'll see why in the full movie, which will be shown on Monday after Vladimir Solovyov's program.

Сейчас

18:42

Президент Украины подписал закон о реинтеграции Донбасса

18:13

Telegram восстановил работу

18:05

Собчак назвала имена своих спонсоров

17:26

По всему миру обрушился Telegram

17:01

Российские бобслеистки попали в Топ-15 после первых попыток

16:28

В Иране нашли первые тела жертв авиакатастрофы

16:22

Немецкие двоеборцы заняли весь олимпийский пьедестал

Показать все новости

Олимпиада-2018

Показать все новости

Картина дня

Показать все новости

Самое читаемое

Показать все новости

Авто.Вести.Ru

Показать все новости

Экономика

Показать все новости

Недвижимость

Показать все новости

Вести.Медицина

Показать все новости

Вести в 20.00

Показать все новости

Москва 24

Показать все новости

Вести.Hi-tech

Показать все новости

Вести-Москва

Показать все новости

Tlum.Ru. О детях и мультиках

Показать все новости

Gmbox. Смысл в играх

Показать все новости

Наука

Показать все новости

Фильм Про

Показать все новости

Телеканал "Россия"

Показать все новости

Телеканал "Культура"

Показать все новости

Сегодня

Александр Крушельницкий: я никогда не принимал допинг

Александр Крушельницкий: я никогда не принимал допинг

2 часа назад
МИД РФ: в Сирии погибли несколько десятков россиян, но это не военные

МИД РФ: в Сирии погибли несколько десятков россиян, но это не военные

2 часа назад

Трансляции

Завтра, 21 февраля

03:05

Олимпиада-2018. Керлинг. Женщины. Корея - Россия
03:30

Олимпиада-2018. Сноуборд. Мужчины. Биг-эйр. Квалификация
04:00

Олимпиада-2018. Фигурное катание. Женщины. Короткая программа
05:00

Олимпиада-2018. Горные лыжи. Скоростной спуск. Финал
Все трансляции
Telegram восстановил работу

Telegram восстановил работу

33 минуты назад
Трамп считает, что относится к России более жестко, чем Обама

Трамп считает, что относится к России более жестко, чем Обама

45 минут назад
Настоятель храма в Кизляре: погибшая прихожанка спасла множество жизней

Настоятель храма в Кизляре: погибшая прихожанка спасла множество жизней

4 часа назад
Песков пообещал уточнить дату послания президента

Песков пообещал уточнить дату послания президента

2 часа назад
Обвал доллара прекратился. Надолго ли?

Обвал доллара прекратился. Надолго ли?

2 часа назад
Скандал в "Прямом эфире": отвергнутая дочь Серова требует 20 миллионов

Скандал в "Прямом эфире": отвергнутая дочь Серова требует 20 миллионов

33 минуты назад
Нужна помощь: Василису Бабчук спасет срочная операция на сердце

Нужна помощь: Василису Бабчук спасет срочная операция на сердце

19.02.2018 10:00
По стандартам Чуркина: коллеги вспоминают выдающегося дипломата

По стандартам Чуркина: коллеги вспоминают выдающегося дипломата

9 часов назад
Роскомнадзор пока не планирует блокировать YouTube

Роскомнадзор пока не планирует блокировать YouTube

5 часов назад
Фильм "Лёд" показали в Пхенчхане

Фильм "Лёд" показали в Пхенчхане

10 часов назад
Главу Банка Латвии обвинили в вымогательстве

Главу Банка Латвии обвинили в вымогательстве

4 часа назад
В тире на юго-западе Москвы ранили подростка

В тире на юго-западе Москвы ранили подростка

1 час назад
Кубанские инспекторы получили по девять лет за продажу трех "красивых" номеров

Кубанские инспекторы получили по девять лет за продажу трех "красивых" номеров

1 час назад
Российские бобслеистки попали в Топ-15 после первых попыток

Российские бобслеистки попали в Топ-15 после первых попыток

1 час назад
В Иране нашли первые тела жертв авиакатастрофы

В Иране нашли первые тела жертв авиакатастрофы

2 часа назад
Lexus готовится представить самый компактный и доступный кроссовер

Lexus готовится представить самый компактный и доступный кроссовер

2 часа назад
Самые дорогие новостройки в Крыму, самые дешевые &#8211; в Чечне

Самые дорогие новостройки в Крыму, самые дешевые – в Чечне

2 часа назад
Надо Львовом подняли бандеровский флаг

Надо Львовом подняли бандеровский флаг

2 часа назад
Два года за смертельное ДТП: суд вынес приговор гонщику с Бауманской

Два года за смертельное ДТП: суд вынес приговор гонщику с Бауманской

2 часа назад
В США тюрьма требует у заключенного, написавшего бестселлер, отдать ей гонорар

В США тюрьма требует у заключенного, написавшего бестселлер, отдать ей гонорар

3 часа назад
Японцы собираются построить самый высокий в мире деревянный небоскреб

Японцы собираются построить самый высокий в мире деревянный небоскреб

3 часа назад
Смарт-колонку сделали ведущим настольной игры

Смарт-колонку сделали ведущим настольной игры

3 часа назад
Смешанную эстафету биатлонистов выиграли французы. Россияне - девятые

Смешанную эстафету биатлонистов выиграли французы. Россияне - девятые

3 часа назад
Кросс-универсал Lada Vesta разочаровал результатами краш-теста

Кросс-универсал Lada Vesta разочаровал результатами краш-теста

3 часа назад
Шорт-трек. Александр Шульгинов вышел в четвертьфинал на пятисотке

Шорт-трек. Александр Шульгинов вышел в четвертьфинал на пятисотке

4 часа назад
Опубликован сценарий продолжения самого бредового фильма - "Шаркнадо"

Опубликован сценарий продолжения самого бредового фильма - "Шаркнадо"

4 часа назад
Экс-барабанщик "Черного кофе" обнаружен мертвым

Экс-барабанщик "Черного кофе" обнаружен мертвым

4 часа назад
Прощай, Swype! Поддержка альтернативной клавиатуры прекращена

Прощай, Swype! Поддержка альтернативной клавиатуры прекращена

4 часа назад
Беременная владелица Mercedes устроила потасовку с женщиной-водителем в Сочи

Беременная владелица Mercedes устроила потасовку с женщиной-водителем в Сочи

4 часа назад
Названы самые популярные автомобильные марки в России

Названы самые популярные автомобильные марки в России

4 часа назад
В офисе дагестанского "Газпрома" идет выемка документов

В офисе дагестанского "Газпрома" идет выемка документов

4 часа назад
ВКС России примут на вооружение планирующую бомбу уже в этом году

ВКС России примут на вооружение планирующую бомбу уже в этом году

4 часа назад
Древние растения захватили сушу почти на сто миллионов лет раньше, чем считалось

Древние растения захватили сушу почти на сто миллионов лет раньше, чем считалось

4 часа назад
Стокгольмский террорист: убивать шведов, чтобы помочь ИГ

Стокгольмский террорист: убивать шведов, чтобы помочь ИГ

5 часов назад
"Встречаться будем": робкий водитель подбросил взятку инспектору в центре Москвы

"Встречаться будем": робкий водитель подбросил взятку инспектору в центре Москвы

5 часов назад
Новое поколение роскошного Kia Quoris появится в 2018 году

Новое поколение роскошного Kia Quoris появится в 2018 году

5 часов назад
Программа "60 минут по горячим следам"

Программа "60 минут по горячим следам"

5 часов назад
246
Хоккеисты России в четвертьфинале сыграют с Норвегией

Хоккеисты России в четвертьфинале сыграют с Норвегией

5 часов назад
Зюганов проверит, есть ли у Грудининых дома в Латвии

Зюганов проверит, есть ли у Грудининых дома в Латвии

6 часов назад
Женщина-бармен убила клиента пятью ударами кулака

Женщина-бармен убила клиента пятью ударами кулака

6 часов назад
В Чувашии суд обязал заключенного самостоятельно свести свастики-тату

В Чувашии суд обязал заключенного самостоятельно свести свастики-тату

6 часов назад
Посольство ЕС в Москве получило письмо со странным порошком

Посольство ЕС в Москве получило письмо со странным порошком

6 часов назад
Минтруд предлагает с 1 апреля проиндексировать пенсии

Минтруд предлагает с 1 апреля проиндексировать пенсии

6 часов назад
Трехметровый мужчина смутил гостей американского кинотеатра

Трехметровый мужчина смутил гостей американского кинотеатра

6 часов назад
Volkswagen показал концепт премиального электрического седана

Volkswagen показал концепт премиального электрического седана

6 часов назад
Как люди отреагируют на открытие внеземной жизни. Исследование

Как люди отреагируют на открытие внеземной жизни. Исследование

7 часов назад
Верховный судья описал типичного российского убийцу

Верховный судья описал типичного российского убийцу

8 часов назад
32 буквы вместо 42: Назарбаев утвердил новую казахскую латиницу

32 буквы вместо 42: Назарбаев утвердил новую казахскую латиницу

8 часов назад
Будущие защитники: как вырастить из малыша настоящего мужчину

Будущие защитники: как вырастить из малыша настоящего мужчину

9 часов назад
От великой любви до великой ненависти: история легендарной Салтычихи - на "России 1"

От великой любви до великой ненависти: история легендарной Салтычихи - на "России 1"

19.02.2018 13:00
"Реверс" – спектакль-поиск от постановщиков Cirque du Soleil

"Реверс" – спектакль-поиск от постановщиков Cirque du Soleil

16.02.2018 17:45
Подарок телезрителям "России" 23 февраля: большая премьера блокбастера "Салют-7"

Подарок телезрителям "России" 23 февраля: большая премьера блокбастера "Салют-7"

14.02.2018 21:39
Владимир Юровский и Госоркестр России исполнят Чайковского и Шнитке

Владимир Юровский и Госоркестр России исполнят Чайковского и Шнитке

16.02.2018 22:55