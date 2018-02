Tor-M2’s Tested in Astrakhan: Powerful Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile System Gets a Smooth Test Run

The anti-aircraft missile system Tor-M2 was tested at a test range in the Astrakhan Oblast. Over 30 rockets were fired during the test.

Ivan Poryadkov will tell us more.

Setting up rockets, checking connections and trackers, the final preparations for testing the new anti-aircraft missile system Tor-M2DT. This is an arctic version that can work even in -50c. It can swim and go offroad. During the final testing, the system must destroy two enemy rockets.

The countdown, these are difficult conditions, enemy jammers are turned on. The first rocket sets off and the second one 4 seconds later. A moment of waiting. The response on the radio is that targets are destroyed, mission complete.

Denis Razbaev, Chief, 705th Military Rep. Office: "The anti-aircraft missile system Tor-M2DT successfully shot targets imitating cruise missiles, the targets were destroyed. And after completion of government testing the anti-aircraft missile system Tor-M2DT will be provided to troops for service in the Far North."

Tor-M2DT has already been named the Steel Fist of the Russian Air-Defence troops. The system received this nickname due to its impressive capabilities. It has 16 anti-aircraft vertical launch missiles with a range of up to 12 km and an altitude of up to 10,000 meters. Plus the ability to set automatic fire at its targets.

According to testers, Tor-M2 is an anti-aircraft system equivalent of an AK-47. While comparable systems don't exist, Germany and Sweden are working on it. As developers have assured, the foreign prototypes are inferior in almost everything. And the improvements may take 5-7 years.

