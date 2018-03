Russian Army Receives Laser Weapons Upgrade - Putin Believes Army Capabilities Increased Several-Fold

Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin: Significant results have been achieved in the development of laser weapons. We are not talking just about theory or designs, or even early stages of production. Since the last year, our troops have been receiving combat laser complexes.

I don't want to go into too much detail. It's not the time yet. But experts will understand that these weapons expand several-fold—and I mean several-fold— Russia's capabilities in terms of ensuring its national safety. Please, watch this small video.

For those interested in military technology, I'd like to offer to come up with a name for this state-of-the-art military complex.