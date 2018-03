President Putin: Unmanned Long-Range Silent Submarines Are Future of Russian Navy

Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin: Now it's a well-known fact that unmanned weapon systems are being actively designed and manufactured all over the world. I can say that Russia has designed unmanned submarines that are able to operate at great depths, even at extremely great depths, and at intercontinental range. Their speed is significantly greater than that of regular submarines, the newest torpedoes, and all types of the fastest surface vessels. This is fantastic.

Their advantages include low noise levels, and high maneuver abilities, which makes them almost invincible. Today, there are no means in the world that could take them on. Unmanned submarines can be equipped with regular or nuclear ammunition. This will allow them to liquidate a wide range of targets, including aircraft carrier groups, seacoast defenses, and infrastructures.

In December 2017, we completed a multi-year testing cycle for an innovative nuclear power plant for further equipment of this unmanned underwater vehicle. The nuclear power plant is extremely space-saving, while maintaining ultra-high power supply capacity. With its volume 100 times less than modern nuclear submarines, it has greater power supply capacity. It achieves combat capacity (maximum power capacity) 200 times faster.

The results of our tests allow us to begin designing completely innovative strategical weapons. They will be equipped with ultra-powerful nuclear ammunition. The video, please. Multi-target ocean system with unmanned underwater mechanisms, equipped with a nuclear power plant.

By the way... code names for these two new types of Russia's strategic weapons, the global range cruise missile and the unmanned submarine, haven't been selected yet. We await your suggestions on the Ministry of Defence websites.