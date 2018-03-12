Новости News

12 марта 201816:33

All Hail the Dragon Emperor! China’s Congress Does Away With Term Limits, President Xi for Life!
Читайте нас в Telegram

Breaking news from China. This morning the annual session of the National People's Congress, the country's main legislative body, which numbers 3,000 MPs, voted to amend the Constitution.

So far, its Article 79 limited the presidential tenure by two 5-year terms. Now, there are no such restrictions. Formally, this means that Xi Jinping, current President of the People's Republic of China can remain in office for life. But, the idea is different. Let us explain it to you.

Anastasia Sakhovskaya is reporting from Beijing.

 

The amateur chorus "Beijing — One Heart" gives concerts from the heart, on Fridays in one of the parks of the capital. They sing patriotic songs about life under the Communist Party. The singers, born in the 40s-50s, are of the same age as the Republic, they grew up with the country, and they are now unanimous.

Cang Baoliang, singer: "Xi Jinping wants to take a step forward, for which we need to review the Constitution. I consider Xi Jinping a really outstanding Chinese leader".

The majority shares their opinion. It's the hottest topic of the last two weeks, since the plenary of the Party's Central Committee issued the draft amendments to the Constitution. The people's voice is, of course, decisive. The fate of the country is decided by the Chinese Parliament, almost 3 thousand deputies from all provinces. Only they have the right to change the Constitution.

"This is a very important day for our country. We will be very carefully making our choice".

The vote is currently in progress, it may become historic for China. Last time amendments to the Constitution were made 14 years ago. Of 2,500 proposals, 21 clauses have made it to the final version. It's the will of the nation. People's deputies are changing the country fundamentally.

The process is made completely open. Traditionally, delegates vote by raising their hands or pressing buttons. But, this time everybody filled in ballots. It took almost 15 minutes for everybody to make their choice. And, they also had to count them. 2958 people voted for, 2 voted against. 3 people abstained.

Most of the amendments are to further reinforce the ideological foundation of the country. Xi's ideas on socialism with Chinese characteristics, already enshrined in the Party's charter, are now included in the Constitution. Xi Jinping is the first leader of the country after Mao Zedong, mentioned in this manner. The values ​​of socialism, the oath of allegiance to the Constitution, and the leading role of the Communist Party are also set forth.

"We support the amendments to the Constitution and as deputies carry out our official duties. It is our sacred duty".

But, what is in the spotlight is not what is added to China's Constitution, but what is excluded from it. It's about the paragraph preventing China's President and their deputy from holding office for more than 2 consecutive terms. The removal of this restriction is seen as a change in the unspoken political rules that existed for decades.

Hu Shindou, political analyst: "However, if he can use the long-term leadership to rid China of even a shadow of instability, the historical choice to extend the tenure will prove correct".

Until now, the new President was getting into the swing of things in his first 5-year term. Having shaped his team, he began reforms during the second term. But, nowadays, as all experts agree, 10 years is too short to implement everything that has been planned.

Zhang Weiwei, Fudan University: "For example, to adopt a five-year plan, at least a year of consultations at all levels of Chinese society is needed. Then, the power is needed to implement everything. So, at this stage, I think that the relative concentration of power in China is necessary. We are to conduct so many reforms, that we must do it".

It's the International Radio of China, the program 'Meeting the World'. Today we're summing up 2 sessions. The International Radio of China, which broadcasts in 62 languages, including the most exotic, like the Butuanon and Maranao, especially its Russian office, is centered on this topic, to which special reports are dedicated. The news is followed by millions of listeners on both sides of the border and users of the "Russia-China" mobile application. The joint online project with INA "Russia Today" already has 4 million subscribers. Their interest is understandable: changes in China can change the world.

Konstantin Schepin, observer at the International Radio of China: "It didn't take a week or a month. At the turn of the year, political activity in China has peaked. Prior to the 19th Congress of the CCP, interim goals for 2035 were never announced. Finally, we've got them, we've got more specifics. And, if China makes a plan, then they will fulfill it, and this is extremely important".

The end of the army, economic and social reforms, the first stage of socialist modernization and the revival of the Chinese nation are scheduled for 2035. Right now the parliament is setting specific tasks for the coming years. China intends to eradicate poverty and corruption. This session has actually created a new branch of power, the State Committee for Supervision. Open the market for investment, make the yuan a world currency, conduct peaceful foreign policies, develop "One Belt, One Way," and build a 'community of one destiny' with other countries.

Gu Shenzu, People's Political Consultative Council: "Fast growth entails a number of contradictions and risks, and the stability of the single centralized leadership arises as a serious issue".

In any case, the head of state is traditionally the General Secretary. And the CCP's charter expressly forbids holding party posts for life. In addition, any changes in China should be considered in terms of the domestic affairs and in its entirety. Official media have already reported that the Chinese political landscape will change drastically, and a new political camp will be formed by the end of the process.

Media have already dubbed these changes as a Chinese perestroika. Although, this is rather about adjusting the government machine for a new era, the political mechanism to accelerate the already launched reforms. Anyway, this session is bound to modify China.

Anastasia Sakhovskaya, Mikhail Artyukhin from Beijing for Vesti — News of the Week.

Сейчас

20:18

Российского посла вызвали в МИД Британии в связи с делом Скрипаля

19:46

Боевики устроили в Восточной Гуте химическую атаку

18:17

Приезжий из Астрахани попытался поджечь приемную ФСБ в Москве

18:15

Курящий пассажир экстренно посадил самолет в Минводах

17:35

МХТ имени Чехова и "Табакерка" отменяют все спектакли

16:29

Знаменитый кутюрье Живанши умер во сне

16:23

Скончался Олег Табаков

Показать все новости

Картина дня

Показать все новости

Самое читаемое

Показать все новости

Авто.Вести.Ru

Показать все новости

Экономика

Показать все новости

Недвижимость

Показать все новости

Вести.Медицина

Показать все новости

Вести в 20.00

Показать все новости

Москва 24

Показать все новости

Вести.Hi-tech

Показать все новости

Вести-Москва

Показать все новости

Tlum.Ru. О детях и мультиках

Показать все новости

Gmbox. Смысл в играх

Показать все новости

Наука

Показать все новости

Фильм Про

Показать все новости

Телеканал "Россия"

Показать все новости

Телеканал "Культура"

Показать все новости

Сегодня

Сцена была его жизнью: не стало Олега Табакова

Сцена была его жизнью: не стало Олега Табакова

21 минута назад
Лондон ждет от Москвы разъяснений по делу Скрипаля до вечера вторника

Лондон ждет от Москвы разъяснений по делу Скрипаля до вечера вторника

26 минут назад
Россия выходит в лидеры агропромышленного рынка

Россия выходит в лидеры агропромышленного рынка

30 минут назад
Боевики устроили в Восточной Гуте химическую атаку

Боевики устроили в Восточной Гуте химическую атаку

43 минуты назад
Минобороны РФ: российский транспортник не нарушал воздушной границы Эстонии

Минобороны РФ: российский транспортник не нарушал воздушной границы Эстонии

1 час назад
Соперница жены Аршавина после угроз испытывает панический страх

Соперница жены Аршавина после угроз испытывает панический страх

1 час назад
Американская мечта сбывается: 18 миллиардеров

Американская мечта сбывается: 18 миллиардеров

7 часов назад
Нужна помощь: Сашу Хонина спасет срочная операция на позвоночнике

Нужна помощь: Сашу Хонина спасет срочная операция на позвоночнике

11 часов назад
Сотрудники "Почты России" продемонстрировали технику разгрузки посылок пинками

Сотрудники "Почты России" продемонстрировали технику разгрузки посылок пинками

4 часа назад
Нападение собак под Истрой: очевидец рассказал, как спасал пострадавшую женщину

Нападение собак под Истрой: очевидец рассказал, как спасал пострадавшую женщину

4 часа назад
Наталья Гвоздикова узнала о второй семье идеального мужа Жарикова от журналистки

Наталья Гвоздикова узнала о второй семье идеального мужа Жарикова от журналистки

4 часа назад
В Шереметьево возвращаются курительные комнаты

В Шереметьево возвращаются курительные комнаты

3 часа назад
ВОЗ: мир на пороге новых эпидемий, многие умрут

ВОЗ: мир на пороге новых эпидемий, многие умрут

8 часов назад
Обзор смартфона Sony Xperia XA2: камерная "классика"

Обзор смартфона Sony Xperia XA2: камерная "классика"

1 час назад
iFixit препарировали Galaxy S9+: что внутри у флагмана Samsung

iFixit препарировали Galaxy S9+: что внутри у флагмана Samsung

1 час назад
Недописанный альбом The Cranberries будет опубликован

Недописанный альбом The Cranberries будет опубликован

2 часа назад
Новый Volkswagen Touareg едет через всю Россию на собственную премьеру

Новый Volkswagen Touareg едет через всю Россию на собственную премьеру

2 часа назад
Опасный шопинг: поход в магазин едва не стоил москвичке жизни

Опасный шопинг: поход в магазин едва не стоил москвичке жизни

2 часа назад
Приезжий из Астрахани попытался поджечь приемную ФСБ в Москве

Приезжий из Астрахани попытался поджечь приемную ФСБ в Москве

2 часа назад
Курящий пассажир экстренно посадил самолет в Минводах

Курящий пассажир экстренно посадил самолет в Минводах

2 часа назад
МХТ имени Чехова и "Табакерка" отменяют все спектакли

МХТ имени Чехова и "Табакерка" отменяют все спектакли

2 часа назад
Lada Vesta уступила звание самого популярного автомобиля России

Lada Vesta уступила звание самого популярного автомобиля России

3 часа назад
"У вас совсем плохо с чувством юмора..." Вспоминая роли Олега Табакова

"У вас совсем плохо с чувством юмора..." Вспоминая роли Олега Табакова

3 часа назад
"Лаборатория Касперского" нашла вирусный "шедевр", заражающий через роутеры

"Лаборатория Касперского" нашла вирусный "шедевр", заражающий через роутеры

3 часа назад
Хроническая боль возникает у мужчин и женщин по-разному

Хроническая боль возникает у мужчин и женщин по-разному

3 часа назад
Умер знаменитый кутюрье Живанши

Умер знаменитый кутюрье Живанши

3 часа назад
"Кокаиновое дело": фигурантам предложили заработать на "дорогом кофе"

"Кокаиновое дело": фигурантам предложили заработать на "дорогом кофе"

4 часа назад
Авария с пожарной машиной на юго-востоке Москвы попала на видео

Авария с пожарной машиной на юго-востоке Москвы попала на видео

5 часов назад
Программа "60 минут по горячим следам"

Программа "60 минут по горячим следам"

5 часов назад
1 124
Генетические ключи к лечению многих болезней найдены у животных

Генетические ключи к лечению многих болезней найдены у животных

5 часов назад
РПЦ: скандализация темы Благодатного огня мешает готовиться к Пасхе

РПЦ: скандализация темы Благодатного огня мешает готовиться к Пасхе

5 часов назад
Эрмитажный кот Ахилл стал оракулом чемпионата мира по футболу

Эрмитажный кот Ахилл стал оракулом чемпионата мира по футболу

5 часов назад
Песков прокомментировал слова Путина о "пурге"

Песков прокомментировал слова Путина о "пурге"

5 часов назад
ЕС на полгода продлил антироссийские санкции

ЕС на полгода продлил антироссийские санкции

5 часов назад
В школах России введут киноуроки для детей и их родителей

В школах России введут киноуроки для детей и их родителей

6 часов назад
Против "Вымпелкома" возбудили дело вслед за "Мегафоном" и МТС

Против "Вымпелкома" возбудили дело вслед за "Мегафоном" и МТС

6 часов назад
Что чаще всего снится детям и взрослым

Что чаще всего снится детям и взрослым

6 часов назад
Авиакатастрофа в Непале: 38 погибших, 23 пострадавших

Авиакатастрофа в Непале: 38 погибших, 23 пострадавших

6 часов назад
Фильм "Путин" за сутки собрал более 6 миллионов просмотров

Фильм "Путин" за сутки собрал более 6 миллионов просмотров

7 часов назад
Сериал "Осколки": жизнь, разбитая вдребезги

Сериал "Осколки": жизнь, разбитая вдребезги

7 часов назад
Объявлены российские цены на новейший Volkswagen Teramont

Объявлены российские цены на новейший Volkswagen Teramont

8 часов назад
22 квартиры Волочковой: балерина требует деньги от бывшего мужа

22 квартиры Волочковой: балерина требует деньги от бывшего мужа

9 часов назад
ХК "Динамо": итоги сезона

ХК "Динамо": итоги сезона

10 часов назад
Самый популярный блогер Youtube попробовал спеть гимн СССР

Самый популярный блогер Youtube попробовал спеть гимн СССР

10 часов назад
Как мотивировать ребенка делать что-то полезное

Как мотивировать ребенка делать что-то полезное

11 часов назад
Прививки не перегружают иммунитет

Прививки не перегружают иммунитет

11 часов назад
На "Евровидение" в Лиссабон поедет Юлия Самойлова

На "Евровидение" в Лиссабон поедет Юлия Самойлова

22 часа назад