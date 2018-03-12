All Hail the Dragon Emperor! China’s Congress Does Away With Term Limits, President Xi for Life!

Breaking news from China. This morning the annual session of the National People's Congress, the country's main legislative body, which numbers 3,000 MPs, voted to amend the Constitution.

So far, its Article 79 limited the presidential tenure by two 5-year terms. Now, there are no such restrictions. Formally, this means that Xi Jinping, current President of the People's Republic of China can remain in office for life. But, the idea is different. Let us explain it to you.

Anastasia Sakhovskaya is reporting from Beijing.

The amateur chorus "Beijing — One Heart" gives concerts from the heart, on Fridays in one of the parks of the capital. They sing patriotic songs about life under the Communist Party. The singers, born in the 40s-50s, are of the same age as the Republic, they grew up with the country, and they are now unanimous.

Cang Baoliang, singer: "Xi Jinping wants to take a step forward, for which we need to review the Constitution. I consider Xi Jinping a really outstanding Chinese leader".

The majority shares their opinion. It's the hottest topic of the last two weeks, since the plenary of the Party's Central Committee issued the draft amendments to the Constitution. The people's voice is, of course, decisive. The fate of the country is decided by the Chinese Parliament, almost 3 thousand deputies from all provinces. Only they have the right to change the Constitution.

"This is a very important day for our country. We will be very carefully making our choice".

The vote is currently in progress, it may become historic for China. Last time amendments to the Constitution were made 14 years ago. Of 2,500 proposals, 21 clauses have made it to the final version. It's the will of the nation. People's deputies are changing the country fundamentally.

The process is made completely open. Traditionally, delegates vote by raising their hands or pressing buttons. But, this time everybody filled in ballots. It took almost 15 minutes for everybody to make their choice. And, they also had to count them. 2958 people voted for, 2 voted against. 3 people abstained.

Most of the amendments are to further reinforce the ideological foundation of the country. Xi's ideas on socialism with Chinese characteristics, already enshrined in the Party's charter, are now included in the Constitution. Xi Jinping is the first leader of the country after Mao Zedong, mentioned in this manner. The values ​​of socialism, the oath of allegiance to the Constitution, and the leading role of the Communist Party are also set forth.

"We support the amendments to the Constitution and as deputies carry out our official duties. It is our sacred duty".

But, what is in the spotlight is not what is added to China's Constitution, but what is excluded from it. It's about the paragraph preventing China's President and their deputy from holding office for more than 2 consecutive terms. The removal of this restriction is seen as a change in the unspoken political rules that existed for decades.

Hu Shindou, political analyst: "However, if he can use the long-term leadership to rid China of even a shadow of instability, the historical choice to extend the tenure will prove correct".

Until now, the new President was getting into the swing of things in his first 5-year term. Having shaped his team, he began reforms during the second term. But, nowadays, as all experts agree, 10 years is too short to implement everything that has been planned.

Zhang Weiwei, Fudan University: "For example, to adopt a five-year plan, at least a year of consultations at all levels of Chinese society is needed. Then, the power is needed to implement everything. So, at this stage, I think that the relative concentration of power in China is necessary. We are to conduct so many reforms, that we must do it".

It's the International Radio of China, the program 'Meeting the World'. Today we're summing up 2 sessions. The International Radio of China, which broadcasts in 62 languages, including the most exotic, like the Butuanon and Maranao, especially its Russian office, is centered on this topic, to which special reports are dedicated. The news is followed by millions of listeners on both sides of the border and users of the "Russia-China" mobile application. The joint online project with INA "Russia Today" already has 4 million subscribers. Their interest is understandable: changes in China can change the world.

Konstantin Schepin, observer at the International Radio of China: "It didn't take a week or a month. At the turn of the year, political activity in China has peaked. Prior to the 19th Congress of the CCP, interim goals for 2035 were never announced. Finally, we've got them, we've got more specifics. And, if China makes a plan, then they will fulfill it, and this is extremely important".

The end of the army, economic and social reforms, the first stage of socialist modernization and the revival of the Chinese nation are scheduled for 2035. Right now the parliament is setting specific tasks for the coming years. China intends to eradicate poverty and corruption. This session has actually created a new branch of power, the State Committee for Supervision. Open the market for investment, make the yuan a world currency, conduct peaceful foreign policies, develop "One Belt, One Way," and build a 'community of one destiny' with other countries.

Gu Shenzu, People's Political Consultative Council: "Fast growth entails a number of contradictions and risks, and the stability of the single centralized leadership arises as a serious issue".

In any case, the head of state is traditionally the General Secretary. And the CCP's charter expressly forbids holding party posts for life. In addition, any changes in China should be considered in terms of the domestic affairs and in its entirety. Official media have already reported that the Chinese political landscape will change drastically, and a new political camp will be formed by the end of the process.

Media have already dubbed these changes as a Chinese perestroika. Although, this is rather about adjusting the government machine for a new era, the political mechanism to accelerate the already launched reforms. Anyway, this session is bound to modify China.

Anastasia Sakhovskaya, Mikhail Artyukhin from Beijing for Vesti — News of the Week.