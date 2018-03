BREAKING: Russia Rejects UK’s Ridiculous Ultimatum, Lavrov Demands Proof for Assassination Accusations

British Ambassador to Russia Lori Bristow has been summoned to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This was reported by the Foreign Ministry.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Theresa May declared an ultimatum to Moscow that sanctions would be applied if the Russian side didn't clarify the situation with the former spy within 24 hours.

According to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Russia will respond to the request of Teresa May but only if Britain fulfills its obligations under the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. Foreign Minister stressed that Russia isn't guilty of the death of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

Sergey Lavrov, Foreign Minister: “We immediately requested access to this substance with an official letter so that our experts could analyze it in accordance with the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. We also demanded to give us access to all the facts connected with the investigation, considering that one of the victims is a Russian citizen Yulia Skripal".