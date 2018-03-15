Новости News

15 марта 2018

Crimean Bridge Nears Completion AHEAD of Schedule - It Will be Open for Summer
The Crimean Bridge could be open for cars ahead of schedule, just in time for summer, said Vladimir Putin today during his visit to the colossal construction site on the Black Sea. It was only one of several destinations he intends to visit in Crimea. The President also visited the new terminal at the Simferopol International Airport, which will serve up to 10 million passengers a year.

Denis Davydov and Tatiana Rebezova with the details.

"Building bridges is a noble cause. We connect the banks. It's like a living organism, like a baby".

Their creation is growing by leaps and bounds. A car can cross the bridge even though it's not officially open. Vladimir Putin is heading from Taman to Crimean Kerch. Construction workers mentioned that the bridge would be finished by May — a half a year ahead of schedule.

Vladimir Putin: The bridge is fascinating and impressive. And it will even be finished ahead of schedule. Was it December?

- Yes, the initial deadline was December.

- Could you finish it by May?

- We're trying our best.

- It would be great if people could start using it this summer, although it's clear that there's still much work to do. But the bridge is already impressive. Great job.

The work continues 24/7. The whole country is building the road to Crimea.

Arkady Rotenberg, CEO of Stroigazmontazh: "We try to apply the latest technologies. We try to make the construction process more advanced. Our goal was to establish a delay-free supply of equipment. And, of course, we have people here who've worked their shifts here 24/7. They've worked very hard to create something incredible. And I'm really grateful for what they've done".

10,000 construction workers claim their bridge is unparalleled.

Leonid Ryzhenkin, Stroigazmontazh: "There's never been a project like this. Every millimeter of it is perfect".

The cat Mostik is the construction site's mascot. He's as old as the bridge and brings the workers luck. People had been trying to connect Kerch and Taman since the 19th century but succeeded only in the 21st. The largest European bridge is made in Russia.

- 250,000 tons of metal parts of the bridge structure were made by Russian factories.

Vladimir Putin: Its length is 19 kilometers, right?

- Yes, 19 kilometers with a central section of 227 meters.

- So it's the longest bridge in Russia and Europe?

- Yes, the longest one in Europe.

In May, the bridge will be opened for passenger cars and busses. The speed limit will be 90 km/h.

Before starting the construction project of the century, engineers conducted research. For example, they studied the impact of salt water on the piles. They put the bridge model into a wind tunnel in order to find out how the bridge will withstand strong gusts of wind. They also assessed the piles' sturdiness against storms and icebreakers. Despite being the south of Russia, there are some areas that get frozen in winter. Sometimes, it's necessary to call an icebreaker.

Leonid Ryzhenkin, Stroigazmontazh: "We had to call an icebreaker because the Taman Strait froze for 10 days. The ice interfered with the construction work in the water area".

They are basically building two 19-km-long bridges: a two-track railway bridge and a four-lane automobile one.

But colossal work is also being done on both banks. A 40-kilometer highway with 5 junctions is being built on the Kuban side. They'll help to relieve traffic congestion. Crimea will be connected to the bridge via the Tavrida Highway — a 250-km route stretching across the whole peninsula. A high-speed, four-lane road with two-dozen junctions will allow vehicles to bypass Feodosia, Bakhchisaray, and Simferopol.

Vladimir Putin: When we open the highway, the Taman section will have four lanes, right?

Maxim Sokolov, Minister of Transportation: Four 40-km lanes.

- But only two here?

- There will also be four lanes on the approaches to Tavrida.

- So there shouldn't be too much traffic?

- Yes, there shouldn't.

The workers don't let Putin leave without a commemorative picture. The historical picture is made 35 meters above the water.

- Mr. President, thank you for this grand and important project, and the opportunity to make it a reality.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you.

Leonid Ryzhenkin, Stroigazmontazh:

- The construction of the Crimean Bridge is a very important event. It gives us hope and faith in the strength and prosperity of our land.

- Russia's been trying to build this bridge since the 19th century. We designed it and were ready to start building it but the First World War disrupted our plans. Then, we tried to build it again in the 30s but failed. We failed on our third attempt as well. And you all succeeded.

- I hope that you'll be here when we open the car bridge.

- I'll try to be here. Thank you so much.

As any product, the Bridge has its guarantee. The engineers assured that it would last at least 100 years.

Denis Davydov, Olga Armyakova, Alexandra Terpugova Pyotr Mamochkin, and Konstantin Morozov Vesti, the Crimean Bridge.

The largest architectural masterpiece in the south of Russia. The new passenger terminal of Simferopol Airport is shaped like a Crimean wave. Air, light, and sea. Once you get off the plane, you can feel — you're on vacation. Piquant tropical aromas: The building has the largest living wall in Europe. Fern, arrowroot, philodendron and 30,000 other exotic plants harmoniously neighbor the modern check-in counters. There are 52 of those at the terminal. A complex structure of grand engineering was erected from scratch in record time.

Vladimir Putin: How long did construction take?

- Well, I came here in May, so... 22 months.

The terminal functions like a smart home — autonomous climate control and energy saving features. It's spacious — 20 square meters per passenger. It has separate facilities for children arriving at this seaside city.

Evgeny Plaksin, CEO of Simferopol International Airport: "We decided to make a special area just for kids".

The advanced baggage system was fully developed and manufactured in Russia. Getting around this picturesque place is easy. There are two prayer rooms. Everything is easily accessible. In order to reach the sea as quickly as possible, the Tavrida Federal Highway will be connected to the terminal.

Energy supply is a touchy subject for Crimea. Two new gas-turbine thermal power plants are currently being tested. The Minister of Energy reports to the President on site.

Alexander Novak, Minister of Energy: Together, the new standard power plants will produce an additional 940 MW, and establish a stable energy supply for the entire Crimean Peninsula.

Vladimir Putin: What's the total?

- 2440 MW will be produced in total.

Since Crimea joined Russia four years ago, the passenger flow has increased fourfold. The terminal can comfortably accommodate up to 10 million guests a year. Those who plan to spend their vacation in Crimea will catch the wave this summer.

Tatiana Remizova, Pyotr Rovnov, and Alexander Antonov Vesti, Simferopol.

