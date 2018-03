It’s Time - Vladimir Putin Calls Russian Citizens Out to the Polling Stations This Sunday

On Thursday the Russian president has also addressed the Russian people. He called everyone to go to the polling stations this Sunday to make their choice.

Vladimir Putin: "Dear citizens of Russia! Dear friends! On the 18th of March, this upcoming Sunday, the Russian presidential election will take place. As the current President of the Russian Federation, I consider it be very important to address you before the election. Under the Constitution of this country, the only source of power is the people. There is a great meaning in those words, in this legal wording. It is the will of the people, the will of each Russian citizen, that decides which direction this country will go. It decides the future of Russia, of our children. Whom to cast a vote for, how to exercise the right to vote freely, is the individual decision of every person. But to avoid this decision means that this key choice will be made without your opinion. We have always shaped our own fate in Russia. We acted like our conscience told us to, our understanding of truth and justice, our love towards the motherland. That is our world-famous national trait. I'm sure that each of us thinks and is concerned with the future of this country. That's why I'm addressing to you, asking you to come to the polling stations this Sunday.

Exercise your right to choose the future of the great and beloved Russia".