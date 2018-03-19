WIll Europe Be Russia’s Bitter Enemy? Putin Hosts Press Conference, Answers Many Tough Questions

Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation: Good evening.

- Hello. What is the main thing you're feeling today? How is your mood? What are your plans for tomorrow?

- I'm feeling grateful to those who voted for me, for their trust, for their positive evaluation of my job over the past years, for their hope, for their belief that my big team and I, your humble servant, will work just as hard, but with better results. We have every chance available to reach positive, concrete results.

- Something happened in the middle of the election campaign. The story with Skripal transpired. Do you see Russia and Europe as partners or as bitter rivals in the future?

- When it comes to the tragedy you just mentioned, I learned about it from the media. The first thing that comes to mind is if that were a military-grade chemical agent, those people would have died on the spot. It's an obvious fact, you have to understand. Second, Russia does not have such substances. We liquidated all of our chemical weapons under the supervision of international observers. Moreover, we were the first to do it, unlike our partners, who promised to do it, but still haven't. So, we're ready to work with them on this, we've stated that already. We're ready to participate in all the necessary investigations. But, we need the other side to show some initiative as well, and we haven't seen it so far. However, we're not excluding the possibility of working together. As far as the general issue goes, I think a sane person realizes that it's nonsense that anyone in Russia would do something like this right before the election and the World Cup, it's ridiculous. However, despite all these difficulties, we're ready to work together. We're open to discuss any questions and to overcome any obstacles.

Alright, go ahead.

- Turnout throughout the country was great, but the Russian citizens who live in Ukraine had many obstacles to voting. What do you think about it and how can Russia respond?

- This is outrageous, it's a violation of all recognized international rights. Russia will not be responding in any way. For us, Ukraine and its people are our brotherly nation, I've always said that. We won't slap them with restrictions in response, on the contrary, we'll make sure Ukrainians feel right at home when in Russia. Please.

- Xi Jinping gives his best to you. Are you confident that our bilateral relationship will have new achievements? If so, what will they be?

- President Xi Jinping has set out huge milestones for China's development. We wish all the luck to the Chinese government and the Chinese people in reaching those milestones. There are certain things, large-scale, enormous things, for example, Xi Jinping's Silk Road and its economic impact. You know, I won't discuss all the specific areas of our partnership right now, but it measures up to our projects to build the Eurasian Economic Union, to build a Eurasian partnership, in a grand sense of this term. Here, our interests are the same. We have a lot of specific work to do together. And we will do it. China is our strategic partner; Russian-Chinese relations are at an all-time high. We cherish it dearly. We congratulate Xi Jinping on being re-elected as the CPR's President. We're positive that China, under his management, and Russia, under our management, will do everything to expand the Russian-Chinese partnership.

- Thank you very much.

- Let's hear from the ladies.

- TASS Agency, Veronika Romanenkova. Are we to expect changes in the government before the inauguration or after?

- Actually, all changes in the government are to be implemented by the President who enters the Office for his new term. So, now I will think about what needs to be done and how. I think that some changes, well, all changes will be implemented after the inauguration.

- RBK, Natalya Galimova. The first question is who will be the PM? Will it be Dmitry Medvedev again? The second question is if you have any plans for this term to make any constitutional reforms for the redistribution of power within the government?

- I'm not planning any constitutional reforms at this time. As far as government representation goes, I'm thinking about it, of course, and I've been giving it more thought since today since I had to wait for the election results. However, all the changes will be announced after the inauguration.

- Will you run again in 2030?

- Vladimir Vladimirovich, may I ask a question? What do you think of America's recent re-pivot to South America?

- Once more.

- What do you think of America's recent re-pivot to South America?

- We know the history of the relationship between the US and South America. It's a complicated relationship. It's built on gunboats and a certain amount of political and economic pressure. However, I hope that the current administration has the opportunity, and I hope they use it, to build a relationship suitable for the 21st century, one based on equality and mutual respect. We're interested in all relationships between all countries to grow in a positive direction, resulting in the mending of old wounds between nations.

- Hello.

- Last one, please.

- I'd like to know if you plan to run for President again in 2030? If you don't change the Constitution. I know you have 6 more years, but still…

- I think what you're saying is kinda silly. Let's count. Hmm... Do you think I'll be doing this until I'm 100? No.

- Do you plan to meet with other presidential candidates? When?

- I do. We'll see when, the administration will contact them and I'll invite them to a meeting.

- All of them?

- Yes.

- Thank you, everyone.

- Yes?

- Will we see a new Vladimir Putin in the next 6 years or will you be the same?

- Everything changes all the time. Thank you very much.