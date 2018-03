Zakharova: Boris Should Not Be Playing the Hitler Card - Didn’t UK Participate in Berlin Olympics??

Moscow's responsive measures to the expulsion of diplomats from several western countries will be announced soon. This was stated by the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova. During her briefing, she noted that London openly violates international rules by not granting Moscow consular access to Sergey Skripal and his daughter Julia, who were poisoned in Salisbury.

Maria Zakharova had also commented on the statement of the British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, in which he compared the FIFA World Cup in Russia with the Olympic Games in Berlin in 1936. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded with archive documents.

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: №Mr. Boris Johnson, don't you find shameful and, how you like to say yourself, nauseating, the participation of so many British officials in the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in 1936? What business did those respected British figures, lords, have visiting Hitler? Tell your citizens.

Lord Portal Loverstock, Chairman of the British Olympic Committee. Captain Evan Hunter, Secretary General. Lord Aberdare, Lord David George Bergley, Sir Noel Curtis Bennett. William Johnes, Secretary General of the FIBA, Sir William Burton, Chairman of the Yachting Federation. Major Heckstall Smith, Secretary of the Yachting Federation".