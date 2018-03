Milos Zeman, President of Czech Republic Rejects UK’s Claims - Demands Proof Instead of Suspicions

British doctors reported a significant improvement in Yulia Skripal's condition. She regained consciousness and can already speak. She is still in a hospital receiving 24/7 care. Her father's condition remains unchanged, doctors assess it as critical.

"Britain has not yet provided evidence of Russia's involvement in the attempt on Skripals' lives," said the Czech Republic President, Miloš Zeman. Earlier, he urged colleagues from London to present at least some facts confirming charges against Moscow but so far, the Czech Republic has not received any. Also, Zeman told that he instructed counterintelligence to check, whether the poison from which Skripals suffered was produced in the Czech Republic.

Miloš Zeman, President of the Czech Republic: "As far as I know, Britain hasn't yet presented any evidence in Skripal's case. They have suspicions but suspicions aren't evidence. What does this British "Highly likely" mean? I'd like to see evidence proving Russia's guilt, if not directly, then at least indirectly".