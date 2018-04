The United Nations Security Council has discussed the Skripals' case earlier. Russian ambassador, Vasily Nebenzya, exchanged quotes from a Lewis Carroll book with his UK colleague. Of course, it was 'Through the Looking Glass'. The diplomat has called the UK's accusations 'a theater of absurdity'.

Our US correspondent, Valentin Bogdanov will tell us what other literary creations they remembered.

While trying to disarm the Russia EU envoy before the meeting, the Head of the UK mission, Karen Pierce, compared our country to Professor Moriarty and her Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to Scotland Yard while on her way to the session. She said it's pointless to have a joint investigation with someone who's already been found guilty. Vladimir Nebenzya explained to his colleagues with a specific example of why the Foreign Office staff don't resemble clever Sherlocks Holmeses but rather thick-skulled Inspector Lestrades.

Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's EU envoy: "If this extremely strong substance was spread in the Skripal's house or on the doorknob, and this is what the investigation leans towards, how could Sergey and Yulia feel fine for the next few hours? Especially since Sergeant Nick Bailey fainted immediately after going to help them. How could they even survive this? The only explanation is that they all immediately received antidotes. In order to do this, according to the unanimous expert opinion, a sample of this exact substance, not a similar one, must be on hand. The British scientific research center, Porton Down is just a few miles away from the incident site. They're famous for developing chemical weapons."

Speaking in the language of a detective the foundation of the Skripal's case could have possibly been an attempted 'Midsomer murder,' as told by the head of the lab. The Porton Down experts couldn't determine the origins of the Novichok (Newcomer) substance, for which the Russian copyright was labeled in London. This is yet another question they refuse to answer, covering their tracks. UK diplomats in their embassies all over the world are trying to convince doubters with pictures. Vasily Nebenzya brought their copies to the session.

Vasily Nebenzya: "These comic strips are passed as evidence. Yet, they don't contain anything except 'highly likely.' I assume that Theresa May showed this undeniable document to her EU colleagues, many of whom have accepted it as proof of Russia's guilt. Look at this mess. We'll pass it around. The arguments in these hexagons insult our intelligence. Just how little respect must one have for those they're trying to convince with this? Don't the convinced ones realize that they are being zombified, participating in a collective psychosis?"

This resembles Carroll's 'Through the Looking Glass' a quote from 'Alice in Wonderland', when the Queen suggests sentencing the Jack first, and getting a conviction afterward. Vasily Nebenzya has also quoted this to his colleagues by reading from the original book. The only thing is that behind this theater of absurdity, is a quite sinister reality.

Vasily Nebenzya: "All these events only convince us of what was clear to us from the very beginning. This is a coordinated campaign, prepared well in advance. It's not random. Its main goal is clear— to discredit or even to delegitimize Russia, to accuse it of using a terrible, inhumane weapon, of concealing its arsenal, in violation of the OPCW. To question its role in the resolution not only in Syria but also anywhere else. They want to discredit Russia's entire political legitimacy and its position on the Syrian chemical brief. They want to mix business with pleasure".

The fate of the document, prepared by Russia, will show if they'll carry on with their plan.

During this meeting, our country has prepared a draft joint statement to the press from the Security Council members about the Skripals' case. Vasily Nebenzya called the question of its adoption a test of the sincerity of the UK and its allies.

Valentin Bogdanov and Ivan Utkin, Vesti from New York.