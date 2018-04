Victory Day Approaches: Flying Tanks, Terminators and Tors Set to Make Red Square Debut

In Nizhniye Mnyovniki, military hardware is being prepared for the Victory Day Parade. Dozens of military vehicles have been transported from Alabino to Moscow over the weekend including the flying tanks, the notorious Terminators and the famous Tors.

Alexander Katsuba will continue with an on-location report.

- Greetings, Alexander. The place looks pretty busy, huh?

-Greetings, Irina. Yep, it's pretty busy.

All military hardware that's going to take part in the 9th of May Parade at the Red Square in Moscow has gathered in Nizhniye Mnyovniki. In special hangars, the vehicles are being washed, dried, and painted camouflage green. The wheels and tank tracks are also getting "blackened", as soldiers call it. Everything at the Victory Day Parade should be sparkling. On May 9, a column of 159 military vehicles will march through Red Square. The convoy is traditionally led by the legendary T-34 tanks from WWII followed by the newest pieces of armament, armored fighting vehicles, APCs and tanks, inlcuding the newest top-secret Russian tank, the T-14 Armata. The parade is also going to show two self-propelled artillery pieces, the Koalitsiya and the Msta-S as well as the pride of the Russian anti-air forces the Tor-M2 and S-400 missile defense systems and, of course, the strategic missile carriers armed with the intercontinental ballistic Yars missiles.

Soldiers attach special rubber patches to the tracks of all vehicles in order to prevent damage to the asphalt when the convoy moves to Red Square. St. George ribbons are attached to every vehicle. This Parade will introduce a range of new developments. For the first time, Rosgvardiya's armored vehicles the Tigr and the Patrul, will take part in the Parade as well as the latest UAV systems. The tank fire support Terminator vehicles are also going to be shown for the first time. Let's ask the military to tell us about those Terminators.

Evgeny Ryzhenko, army engineer: “No other country has an equivalent to our tank fire support combat vehicle. In terms of fire intensity, it's superior to all other armored vehicles be it a tank or an infantry fighting vehicle. Basically a flood of fire".

The preparations for the Parade are going well. And we're monitoring the final preparations of the military hardware.

- Thank you. Alexander Katsuba on the military hardware preparations.