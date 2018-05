President Putin’s Cortege Passes Kremlin Palace in Style - Special Car Raises Eyebrows

Right now we think it's quite obvious that the President stepped into an unusual vehicle.

As of today, May 7th, 2018, the head of the Russian State will once again use a domestically produced vehicle. It was built as part of the Unified Module Platform project.

Right now, during the Inauguration, is obviously not the time to discuss its technical details, but they will be made public in the coming days.

Right now, Vladimir Putin's cortege is passing through the well-known Ivanovskaya Sq. Belfry of Ivan the Great, Tsar Bell, Tsar Cannon. Near the main entrance to the Great Kremlin Palace, Vladimir Putin is awaited by the Moscow Kremlin Commandant.