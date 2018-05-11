Новости News

11 мая 201815:38

Bring it On: Victory Day Parade Saw Russia’s Brand New Military Hardware on Display

The military orchestra is leaving the Red Square to leave room for the military hardware. The musical background is performed by the Thousand Pipe Military Orchestra of the Moscow Garrison led by Honored Artist of Russia, Timofey Mayakin. The military musicians will perform more than 40 military pieces during the Parade that are organized in a specific order selected for each individual military branch and arm.

Here are the crews of the mechanized convoy. Advanced military hardware is represented by the machines that proved themselves during the Great Patriotic War. The procession is headed by the symbol of victory — a T-34 tank under the command of Captain Dimitri Bazhenko accompanied by ten ATVs carrying the banners of the Great Patriotic War fronts.

The convoy of the contemporary Russian hardware is headed by the multipurpose armored vehicles Typhoon 4x4 and Tigr-M with an attached Arbalet combat module and a Kornet anti-tank system. The convoy is led by Captain Denis Ivanishchin.

The convoy of the multipurpose armored vehicles Typhoon-K and Tigr-M has been adopted by the Russian military police. The convoy is led by Captain Sergey Shushin. These machines have already proven their worth during special operations.

These mechanized infantry combat vehicles are designed to provide fire support to mechanized infantry units. The convoy is led by Major Igor Matviyenko. The parade convoy of the 27th Sevastopol Guard Brigade in the new generation of the Kurganets-25 IFV, and our primary IFV, the BMP-3.

The parade convoy of the 1st Guards Tank Army. The convoy is led by Major Oleg Mamontov. The modern generation of Russian armor is represented by T-14 Armata tanks, our primary tank, the T-72B3, and Terminator tank support vehicles.

The parade convoy of the 106th Guards Tula Red Banner Order of Kutuzov Airborne Division. The convoy is led by Major Alexander Meshcheryakov. The ability to parachute manned combat vehicles allows our airborne troops to carry out objectives deep in the enemy's rear.

Army artillery is represented by the convoy of the 147th Guards Self-Propelled Artillery of the Order of Kutuzov, Suvorov, and Alexander Nevsky Simferopolsky Regiment in the newest multi-service artillery system, the 2S35 Koalitsiya-SV and the 2S19 Mtsa-S 152-mm self-propelled howitzer. The convoy is led by Lieutenant Colonel Mikhail Komogorov. The unified fire control system allows these machines to strike with precision at maximum range.

The convoy of the 112th Guards Novorossiya Missile Brigade in Iskander-M short-range ballistic missile systems. The unit has seven combat orders on its banner. The convoy is accompanied by the 79th Guard Rocket Artillery Brigade in the multiple launch rocket system, Smerch. The convoy is led by Lieutenant Colonel Nikolai Izvoltsev. The unique technical characteristics of the machines allow them to execute precise, and fatal strikes.

The convoy of the Army Air Defense Units of the 538th Guard Air Defense Missile Regiment of the Order of Alexander Nevsky from Tornopol in Buk-2s and Tor-2s. The convoy is led by Major Mikhail Dolzhin. The latest generation of air defense missile systems is capable of repealing any missile attack ensuring the safety of tanks in transit and on the battlefield.

The convoy of the Russian Arctic Anti-Air Defense Units. The Tor-M2E anti-air missile systems and TTM snowmobiles are their core vehicles. The convoy is led by Lieutenant Colonel Renat Shainurov.

The parade convoy of the Russian Aerospace Forces represented by the 799th Air Defense Missile Regiment. The convoy of air defense missile systems Pantsir-S is led by Major Dmitry Kuzmin. The Pantsir-S, of the Tula Design Engineering Bureau has successfully proven itself by defending strategic objects and military convoys.

The convoy of S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems of the 606th Air Defense Missile Regiment is led by Major Andrey Chipenko. The performance of the S-400 system remains unparalleled in the world. The Triumf system is capable of not only repealing any type of missile in service of a potential enemy but also future developments.

For the first time on the Red Square: Uran-6 remote mine-clearing robots and Uran-9 unmanned combat ground vehicles as well as Katran and Korsar drones. The parade convoy is led by Major Alexander Korotkov. These systems have successfully passed operational trials.

For the first time at the Victory Parade: a mechanized convoy of Rosgvardiya. The hardware of the Separate Operative Purpose Division, a.k.a. the Dzerzhinsky Division of the Order of Zhukov, Lenin, and the October Revolution is represented by Tigr, Patrol, and Ural Typhoon armored vehicles. The convoy is led by Captain Boris Afanasenko. The vehicles were designed to be used by special operations units under any weather conditions.

The convoy of RS-24 Yars independent launching systems of the 54th Guards Strategic Missile Division, of the Order of Kutuzov accompanied by Tigr and UAZ-Patriot guard vehicles. The parade convoy is led by Lieutenant Colonel Sergey Plekhanov. Our missile units armed with the Yars system make up the core of Russia's nuclear forces.

The parade concludes with Bumerang armored personnel carriers bearing the flags of the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

