Sochi: Assad and Putin Declare Victory Over Terrorist Forces in Syria, Discuss Future For Country
In Sochi, Vladimir Putin and Bashar Assad discussed further steps to establish peace in Syria. The Russian leader stressed that after the victory over terrorists it is important to tackle the economic and humanitarian issues of the republic. In turn, Assad announced his intention to send his delegates to form a constitutional committee.
Alexander Balitsky with the details.
Five months have passed since their last meeting. And exactly six months, since Putin welcomed Assad on the porch of his Sochi residence. The situation in Syria has changed dramatically. The terrorist resistance is almost crushed.
Putin congratulates the Syrian president on the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the serious success of the Syrian army.
Vladimir Putin: "Thanks to the recent efforts of your servicemen the position of the Syrian legitimate authority has been strengthened. In the key regions of Syria, terrorists have laid down their weapons. It allowed you to restore Syrian infrastructure push them back and almost cease their activities in the vicinity of the Syrian capital. Your military feats have created the right conditions to reestablish the political process".
Bashar Assad, President of Syria: "First of all, I'd like to congratulate you on the start of your new presidential term. I believe that this success in the elections is proof of the correctness of your policy both internally and in terms of foreign affairs. Russian people realize that thanks to your actions your country's getting stronger in the global arena. Over the past weeks, hundreds of thousands of Syrians have been able to return to their homes Stability improves which opens the door to the political process. It won't be easy, since there are countries that do not want stability to return to Syria. But together with you and our other partners, will continue to steadily move forward to establish peace".
Their substantive dialogue began in Astana. The ninth round of talks was held there recently. One of the major accomplishments of the Astana-talks was the creation of the deescalation zones. The irreconcilable opponents, including the rebels that did not stain themselves with blood also agreed to sit at the round table at the Sochi Congress. And now the Syrian authorities are announcing their readiness to adopt a constitutional reform.
Vladimir Putin: "The President has decided to send his delegation to form a constitutional committee which will be developing Syria's basic legislation. Russia welcomes the decision of the Syrian President and will support it".
Bashar Assad, President of Syria: "We're going to start working with the UN. I confirmed today that Syria will send a list of its constitutional committee delegates in order to discuss the amendments to the current constitution. We'll do that as soon as possible".
Russian military's organizing special corridors to let the terrorists flee if they lay down arms. The locals are repairing plants and facilities that were destroyed by the terrorists.
Vladimir Putin: "Along with the activation of the political process it's necessary to revitalize the Syrian economy as well as long overdue humanitarian issues that are complex and acute. We count on the support of the UN and all nations that are interested in resolving the Syrian crisis".
Bashar Assad: "At all stages of the crisis, Russia always provided humanitarian aid to Syrian citizens who were fleeing their homes as a result of terrorist actions. Regarding economic cooperation recently, we've we noted the growth of Russian investments in various spheres of Syrian economy".
There's a long way to full recovery. The most pressing issue is eliminating the remaining terrorists. According to the intelligence data, they are preparing new provocations including chemical attacks. Moreover, some militia groups feel safe in the areas controlled by the US-led coalition.
Vladimir Putin: "Thanks to the significant victories and success of the Syrian army in the fight against terrorism during the beginning of the active phase of the political process foreign armed forces will be withdrawn from the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic".
The leaders considered the meeting to be fruitful. Assad even thanked Putin in Russian.
- Thank you.
- Thank you.
It is clear that much has been left behind in these negotiations. But it was clearly visible that both Putin and Assad are looking forward to the soonest resolution of the crisis and a complete victory over terrorism.
Alexander Balitsky, Yulia Brilyova Stanislav Ponomarenko, and Valery Glushakov Vesti, Sochi.
Сейчас
Путин обсудил с Меркель Иран, "Минск", СП-2 и Сирию
Картина дня
-
Медведев представил кандидатов в новое правительство
- Съемочная группа ВГТРК попала под обстрел в Донбассе
- Сергей Скрипаль выписан из больницы
- Упавший и сгоревший Ми-2 закопали, чтобы скрыть крушение
- Григорий Лепс попал в больницу с переломом ребер
Самое читаемое
-
Вдова Евстигнеева спивается после побега молодого возлюбленного через окно
- Минфин опроверг новости об изменении пенсионного возраста
- В Донбассе погиб легендарный комбат ополчения
- Жителям Горловки сказали: "Пошли вон"
- Психологи выяснили, какие мужские тела наиболее привлекательны для женщин
Авто.Вести.Ru
-
Тест-драйв Subaru Outback 2018 года: вся правда о японском кросс-универсале
- Хит-парад. Самые дорогие серийные SUV
- УАЗ "Патриот" получит новый мотор (автомат тоже будет!)
- "Мерседес" продолжит выпускать старый культовый "Гелендваген"
- На мосту в Крым появились первые нарушители
Экономика
-
ЕАЭС и Иран подписали временное соглашение о ЗСТ
- Китай готов защищать свои интересы в споре с США
- 10 самых продаваемых универсалов в России
- СМИ: ФРГ и НАТО получили доступ к "Новичку" в 1990-е
- Компании США распродают активы для репатриации в США
Недвижимость
-
Михаил Задорнов оставил два завещания
- Можно ли не платить по долгам и остаться с квартирой?
- Как найти студию, чтобы выгодно ее сдать
- Ипотека и много жилья: эксперты о новых "майских" задачах Путина
- 5 отличий петербургского жилья от московского
Вести.Медицина
-
Можно ли умереть, объевшись шоколадом? Отвечают ученые
- 7 фруктов, от которых стоит держаться подальше, если вы на диете
- Пять самых страшных паразитов, которые могут жить в теле человека
- 10 мифов о мозге, в которые не стоит верить
- Найден способ есть и не толстеть
Вести в 20.00
-
Кирилл Вышинский о странностях своего ареста
- Слезы Татьяны Голиковой
- Как "Новичок" оказался в Германии
Москва 24
-
В ФСО рассказали, почему Путин не пристегнулся в "КамАЗе"
- Подросток-инвалид, которого не пустили на авиарейс, спустя 3 дня улетел домой
- По подозрению в убийстве студентки задержали ее возлюбленного
- Потерянный матерью младенец найден на автобусной остановке
- Десятилетняя девочка без спроса взяла у бабушки 80 тысяч рублей и потратила на игрушки
Вести.Hi-tech
-
Как снимает тройная камера: фототест Huawei P20 Pro
- Найден способ красть данные с iPhone "по воздуху"
- Google и сотовые операторы готовят преемника SMS
- Week&Tick: "пакетные" поездки на фестивали и матчи по всему миру
- Роскачество определило лучшие антивирусы
Вести-Москва
-
Мара Багдасарян настаивает на возвращении водительских прав
- Водитель сбил женщину на переходе и скрылся
- "Черновик": до старта проката осталась неделя
- Прохожие спасли семейство уток от буйного огаря
- В Москве бесплатно покажут фильмы о футболе
- Выходные в Москве не испортит даже дождь
Tlum.Ru. О детях и мультиках
-
20 самых страшных советских мультфильмов
- Что делать, если ребенок испортил что-то в магазине
- Где и за что запрещали мультфильмы
- 16 детских игрушек, с которыми явно что-то не так
- Угадайте мультфильм по пересказу его сюжета
Gmbox. Смысл в играх
-
Мы запускаем всероссийский конкурс "Косплей Баттл"
- Лучшие скидки в Steam: рекомендации Gmbox
- 8 революционных идей в играх, которые не дожили до релиза
- 10 игр про строительство моста
- Японка потратила 7 миллионов иен на пластические операции ради косплея
Наука
-
Молекула-универсал защитит человека от всех видов простуды
- Как возникает распространённая причина женского бесплодия
- Биологи впервые "пересадили воспоминания" с помощью РНК
Фильм Про
-
Лучшие комедии. Топ-100
- "Игра престолов": все, что известно о финальном сезоне
- Сайт Metacritic выбрал лучшие сериалы 2018 года
- Из "Дэдпула 2" вырезали самую шокирующую сцену
- "Мстители 4": все, что известно о фильме
- Неудачники сезона: какие сериалы уже не вернутся
Телеканал "Россия"
-
Вдова Евстигнеева спивается после побега юного любовника через окно
- Елена Бирюкова: один муж на двоих с Екатериной Климовой
- Свадьба Гогена Солнцева с пенсионеркой довела его мать до инсульта
- Судьба Ларисы Луппиан. Жизнь и развод с Михаилом Боярским
Телеканал "Культура"
-
Любимец советской публики ушел из жизни в 91 год
- Танец на кончиках пальцев. Как появились первые пуанты?
- В Боливии состоялся необычный показ мод
- Скинулись: несколько тысяч людей в складчину приобрели картину Пикассо