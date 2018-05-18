Sochi: Assad and Putin Declare Victory Over Terrorist Forces in Syria, Discuss Future For Country

In Sochi, Vladimir Putin and Bashar Assad discussed further steps to establish peace in Syria. The Russian leader stressed that after the victory over terrorists it is important to tackle the economic and humanitarian issues of the republic. In turn, Assad announced his intention to send his delegates to form a constitutional committee.

Alexander Balitsky with the details.

Five months have passed since their last meeting. And exactly six months, since Putin welcomed Assad on the porch of his Sochi residence. The situation in Syria has changed dramatically. The terrorist resistance is almost crushed.

Putin congratulates the Syrian president on the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the serious success of the Syrian army.

Vladimir Putin: "Thanks to the recent efforts of your servicemen the position of the Syrian legitimate authority has been strengthened. In the key regions of Syria, terrorists have laid down their weapons. It allowed you to restore Syrian infrastructure push them back and almost cease their activities in the vicinity of the Syrian capital. Your military feats have created the right conditions to reestablish the political process".

Bashar Assad, President of Syria: "First of all, I'd like to congratulate you on the start of your new presidential term. I believe that this success in the elections is proof of the correctness of your policy both internally and in terms of foreign affairs. Russian people realize that thanks to your actions your country's getting stronger in the global arena. Over the past weeks, hundreds of thousands of Syrians have been able to return to their homes Stability improves which opens the door to the political process. It won't be easy, since there are countries that do not want stability to return to Syria. But together with you and our other partners, will continue to steadily move forward to establish peace".

Their substantive dialogue began in Astana. The ninth round of talks was held there recently. One of the major accomplishments of the Astana-talks was the creation of the deescalation zones. The irreconcilable opponents, including the rebels that did not stain themselves with blood also agreed to sit at the round table at the Sochi Congress. And now the Syrian authorities are announcing their readiness to adopt a constitutional reform.

Vladimir Putin: "The President has decided to send his delegation to form a constitutional committee which will be developing Syria's basic legislation. Russia welcomes the decision of the Syrian President and will support it".

Bashar Assad, President of Syria: "We're going to start working with the UN. I confirmed today that Syria will send a list of its constitutional committee delegates in order to discuss the amendments to the current constitution. We'll do that as soon as possible".

Russian military's organizing special corridors to let the terrorists flee if they lay down arms. The locals are repairing plants and facilities that were destroyed by the terrorists.

Vladimir Putin: "Along with the activation of the political process it's necessary to revitalize the Syrian economy as well as long overdue humanitarian issues that are complex and acute. We count on the support of the UN and all nations that are interested in resolving the Syrian crisis".

Bashar Assad: "At all stages of the crisis, Russia always provided humanitarian aid to Syrian citizens who were fleeing their homes as a result of terrorist actions. Regarding economic cooperation recently, we've we noted the growth of Russian investments in various spheres of Syrian economy".

There's a long way to full recovery. The most pressing issue is eliminating the remaining terrorists. According to the intelligence data, they are preparing new provocations including chemical attacks. Moreover, some militia groups feel safe in the areas controlled by the US-led coalition.

Vladimir Putin: "Thanks to the significant victories and success of the Syrian army in the fight against terrorism during the beginning of the active phase of the political process foreign armed forces will be withdrawn from the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic".

The leaders considered the meeting to be fruitful. Assad even thanked Putin in Russian.

- Thank you.

- Thank you.

It is clear that much has been left behind in these negotiations. But it was clearly visible that both Putin and Assad are looking forward to the soonest resolution of the crisis and a complete victory over terrorism.

Alexander Balitsky, Yulia Brilyova Stanislav Ponomarenko, and Valery Glushakov Vesti, Sochi.