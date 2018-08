Massive Overhaul: Russia’s Aviation Industry Going Through Big Changes to Prepare 5th Gen Fighters

The domestic aviation industry is undergoing big changes. In a year and a half, Russia will supply the market with the brand-new MC-21 medium-haul airliner — this is the main hope of our civil aviation. Meanwhile, the Russian Air Force has high hopes for the main military breakthrough — the Su-57 fifth-generation jet fighter. When will it go into service? What other kinds of aircraft should we expect?

Yuri Slyusar, the head of the United Aircraft Corporation, spoke about this with our reporter Nailya Askerzade.

The Su-57 jet fighter is in the sky over Zhukovsky. Fast, maneuverable, and completely invisible to foreign radar systems. A 300-meter-long runway is enough for it in order to take off.

Nailya Askerzade, reporter: "Of course, many people dream of at least approaching the top-secret Su-57 fifth-generation jet fighter. We have a unique opportunity to look at it in detail. This "king of dogfighting" is so unique that we aren't allowed to film everything. The state-of-the-art target acquisition system allows target tracking at a considerable distance, the engine features greater thrust and fuel efficiency, and the smart cockpit advises the pilot how to operate.

Taras Artsebarsky, test pilot: "In fact, having flown this plane, when I happen to fly the previous generation jet, I can't help noticing the imperfections, the things that are missing compared to the new one. The new jet features a powerful AI support system for the pilot; it performs a lot automatically and, overall, it allows the pilot to concentrate on the main combat tasks without any distractions".

Taras Artsebarsky is a first-class test pilot. He is the son of cosmonaut Anatoly Artsebarsky, so he's been close to the sky since his childhood. He has already mastered more than 20 types of aircraft, so he has a big sample size for comparison.

- Do you remember your first flight on this fighter?

- Of course, I do. Pilots always remember such things; any sortie on a new type of aircraft is unforgettable and even more so if it is such a fighter jet.

- What nickname did you and your colleagues give this aircraft?

- We nicknamed it affectionately, kindly, by his index name — "Poltinnik" (fifty). And we're still calling it that because we're used to now.

The West got intrigued by these aircraft after two such jets were transported to Syria in February.

- When will the Ministry of Defense take charge of these planes?

Yuri Slyusar, President of the United Aircraft Corporation: By the end of this summer. I think, at Patriot Park, we'll sign a contract with the Defense Ministry regarding the delivery of the first production batch. This is such a significant event for us. In total, we have planned to purchase around 12 jets so, next year, they will be supplied directly to the unit.

The legendary Tu-95MS, a strategic bomber and missile carrier. NATO designation: Bear. Although it was introduced almost 50 years ago, after an intensive modernization program, it still performs its duties perfectly.

Yuri Slyusar: "This will actually be a new aircraft in an old fuselage. There will be a completely new so-called "glass cabin," a new navigation complex, and the key is that the new engine, modernized with new screws, will allow for the carrying of twice as many missiles".

Engine tests are carried out by using such a flying laboratory. Now, the engine for the new MS-21 passenger plane is being tested. The liner itself is gradually mastering the sky.

Yuri Slyusar: "The plane's characteristics have met all expectations: it has reached a height of 12,000 meters (~40,000 feet) and reached a speed of 966 km/hr (~600 mi/hr). The next step involves flight stability and controllability tests".

A new hangar was built in Zhukovsky specifically for the MS-21. The lodging is immaculate. The development of the airliner requires that both production and testing be carried out under ideal conditions.

- Do you think that someday high ranking officials will start using the MS-21?

Yuri Slyusar: Oh, we're counting on it.

Nailya Askerzade, Oleg Zlobin, Sergey Goretsky, Marat Kagarmanov, Vesti