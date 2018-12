Эдди Мерфи стал отцом в 10-й раз

CONGRATS to Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher! They’re expecting their second child, due in December! They already have a 2-yr-old daughter named Izzy Oona. The baby will be Eddie’s 10th child. Eddie also has a 29-yr-old son named Eric (with Paulette McNeely), Bella Zahra, 16, Zola Ivy, 18, Shayne Audra, 23, and Bria, 28, Miles Mitchell, 25, (with Nicole Murphy), and 11-yr-old daughter Angel Iris (with Mel B). #EddieMurphy #PaigeButcher #IzzyOonaMurphy #Expecting

A post shared by @dailycelebkids Is Disabled (@dailycelebritykids) on Aug 29, 2018 at 12:31am PDT