Better Than at Home: Ukrainian Ship Captives Sitting Pretty in Swanky New Russian Cells

Fortunately, the Ukrainian citizens detained after the incident in the Kerch Strait aren't going to faint. They're in the capital's detention centers. They have been given warm clothes, the three injured sailors are fully provided with medical assistance; they have no complaints, and they have already contacted their relatives. That's what the Commissioner for Human Rights in Moscow told journalists today.

Our reporter Andrey Grigoriev was among them. Here's his report.

All of the Ukrainian sailors, 24 people, are now in Moscow's pre-trial detention centers. The three injured sailors are in Matrosskaya Tishina (Seaman's Silence). The others are in Lefortovo. Each of them is kept alone in a cell that is designed for two persons. The first thing that the detainees asked the Moscow ombudswoman today was to give them cellmates. They were bored without human communication.

Tatiana Potyaeva, Commissioner for Human Rights in Moscow: "Today, we decided to relocate them so that there will be two people in each cell. Many of them are now in newly renovated cells with a good refrigerator and a plasma TV. So, the conditions of detention are quite good."

Tatyana Potyayeva talked to each of them and found out that everyone was happy with the conditions of detention. Each of them can walk in the courtyard; they've been provided with warm clothes.

Tatiana Potyaeva: “As of now, they've all been provided with warm shoes. They have been given warm clothes, they have been given everything they need for walks, warm hats…”

The injured are provided with all necessary medical assistance, and they are quickly recovering. As soon as visits are allowed, Ukrainian diplomats and the ombudsman will certainly be admitted to the detainees.

Andrey Grigoryev, Lev Sergeev, and Andrey Vereshchagin for Vesti