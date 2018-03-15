The Kursk Tragedy - Putin Recounts How He Salvaged the Submarine...and then the Nation

Vladimir Putin was immediately informed of the tragedy. But even those who reported didn't quite understand what exactly had happened.

Vladimir Putin, president of Russian Federation: "I have just assumed the president's office, the elections were just over. I had no idea even that there were some kind of maneuvers, seriously. The Minister of Defense called, said that we lost a submarine, but have already located it, beginning the rescue operation. It wasn't clear then that something tragical was happening. But then, of course, it unfolded to the full scale and full blown. Truth be told, we are all familiar with the state of the armed forces at that time. And, frankly speaking, this comes as no surprise. But the tragedy was grave, so many people died. Today the cause is found out. An explosion in the torpedo compartment. A fire, followed by a detonation of a shell. The hull almost burst. And of course, it cannot be forgotten".

Sophia Dudko, mother of Sergey Dudko, the chief officer of the "Kursk" submarine, doesn't talk today about how for several days in a row everyone hoped that the sailors were still alive. And doesn't talk about how happiness snapped in just one moment. Standing near the window of the church, looking out over the "Kursk" memorial at the Seraphimskoe cemetery in Saint Petersburg, she recalls that there wasn't much happiness in the lives of the navy sailors even before the tragedy.

Sophia Dudko, mother of captain II rank Sergey Dudko: "When there is no heating, when the radiators are dismantled in the house, to escape the cold, because they're giving off cold instead of heat, when there is no hot water, and one must raise kids, when there is no bread, and families wait for trucks with flour, and they baked bread in tin cans, this was in Vidyaevo. And I saw it with my own eyes, because, since 1986, when my granddaughter was born, I went there every month, in order to help them survive. The salaries were delayed by 3-4 months, or even longer. So they were just starving".

Vladimir Putin: "The mother of the sailor, who died in the wreck, she told the truth. The salaries were minimal, paid irregularly, the housing problem wasn't solved at all. So the housing of servicemen and the civil staff was stopped for good. After the collapse of the USSR, we faced major difficulties both in the economic and social spheres, and in the army, of course, it couldn't help but influence the army. And the "Kursk" wreck is a result of the general state of the army".

August 24, 2000. Over 200 relatives of the "Kursk" sailors gathered at the garrison Officers Club in the town of Vidyaevo. People, tormented by grief, desperate, tired of suffering, couldn't bear to hear the word "authorities", who they blamed for everything. They said aloud that they will tear apart any government official. And exactly at that moment, Vladimir Putin entered the crowded hall. Some booed and whistled, some stamped their feet, some violently sobbed.

- You knew, that it would be hard to talk to those heart-broken people. Why did you decide to go there?

- To support the people. To assure them, that we will do anything to salvage the submarine.

Vladimir Kuroyedov, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy (1997-2005), fleet admiral: "I recall how he threaded his way through the crowd to get to the hall and to mount the rostrum, I recall the tense atmosphere, shouting, crying."

Vidyaevo, 2000

The tough talk lasted 2 hours and 40 minutes. At long last, the most unlikely thing for that moment happened: the people believed him.

Vladimir Putin: "The talk was very hard indeed. But it was absolutely frank. Totally honest and straightforward. And the people certainly felt that, understood that. I am very grateful to them for that. Despite the sorrow they felt, despite the stress, and some people actually fainted during the conversation. Despite all that the people did see the frankness and sympathy, readiness to work as hard as we could to do our best and if it were still possible, to save people, or, if we fail, to salvage the submarine in the end and pay respects to our men, sailors, who died in the wreck".

Sophia Dudko: "The people were in a state of shock, hysterical. And I have no idea how it would turn out, if our president hadn’t arrived in Vidyaevo. He said: "We'll salvage the submarine. I promise".

As the fleet admiral Kouroedov recalls, Putin came to the people, who were ready to tear him apart, but came out as their president. In a short time, a special meeting, the possibility of salvaging the "Kursk" is discussed. And that's when it turned out that the president's promise is by a whisker of being failed.

Igor Spassky, Russian Academy of Science head of the Central Design Bureau "Rubin" (1997-2007):

- The top leadership was unequivocally for salvaging.

- You mean Putin?

- Putin, yes. Who do I run to? To Putin, of course.

Both the sailors and the constructors of the atomic submarine, produced dozens of arguments against salvaging. The success of the operation is estimated at 1-2%. The president asks a definite question: "Are you ready to try?"

Vladimir Putin: “Of course, I was interested in the first place in the opinion of Igor Spassky, the chief designer of this type of submarines. I respected him very much, and I still do. I was already acquainted with him when I worked in Saint Petersburg. He has always, and still does, addresses me informally, while I address him formally. And I think it's absolutely normal and correct. And when I asked if we can salvage the submarine, he answered that it was possible. But when the last meeting took place, when I started to ask each of the participants, there were 12 or 15 of them, and I asked to give a yes or no answer whether or not we salvage, everyone answered no, no, no, no. Igor Spassky was one of the last and when it was his turn to answer, he suddenly said: "No". Then I said that we will salvage, and get down to work. Igor and I stayed behind, and of course, I asked him: "You just told me, the day before, that this is possible". And he answered: "I even now can tell you that it is possible. But this is your responsibility, and you are the one to decide." And you know, I'm very grateful to him for that, because he reminded me of one Russian proverb: once you pledge, don't hedge. I promised it.”

Sophia Dudko: And he fulfilled that promise.

- Did you believe it was possible?

- If someone else told us this, we probably wouldn't believe.

But the problem was that no one in the world has ever performed such an operation. Moreover, all the attempts to salvage submarines failed.

Vladimir Putin: "Just imagine how huge it is an atomic cruise missile submarine. It's as tall as a nine-story house. It's gigantic. And the task would become harder each month, because it gradually submerged into the subsoil".

Igor Spassky still recalls that he requested 3 years to prepare the salvage of "Kursk". Complex calculations, development of an entire system from the ground up. But the president corrected him: "One year."

Igor Spassky: He raised finger like this.

- And you did it.

- Did I have a choice? I had none. So the operation will definitely make history.

The submarine was pulled off the bottom by 54 hydraulic jacks. Dozens of strands, special multi-wired steel cables, were to move synchronously. Any lurch was inexcusable. The world news programs started every day with the information about the rescue operation in the Barents Sea.

2000. Andrey Kondrashov reporting: "Security of the operation is maintained both in the sea and air. Any ship traffic is forbidden in the sector and the midair over the "Kursk" wreck is patrolled by the naval aviation at all times".

When the "Kursk" was finally raised from the bottom, Igor Spassky, a man, a true sailor, an academic and a world-famous designer started to cry.

Igor Spassky: "A load off my mind. Frankly speaking, I can't hold back my tears. Good job, everyone!"

Vladimir Putin: "Igor played the most active role in the operation. I think there would be no operation if it weren't for him".

- Vladimir, you certainly had a chance to read the note by Kolesnikov. Do you remember any words?

Vladimir Kuroyedov: Yes. I remember: "There are 23 of us left. It's very dark, but I'll try to write anyway. We will try to resurface". Unfortunately, the explosion in the first compartment, they had no chance.

Igor Spassky: "It's terrible. That's for the rest of your life. It cannot be forgotten. Can't forget it".

The bodies of the sailors from the "Kursk" were buried, compensatory reliefs were paid to the families. The wives received their husbands' salaries for ten years ahead. Their children were non-competitively admitted to the best universities. Notably, many children of the sailors from the "Kursk" chose to serve namely in the Navy. But that's a different Navy and different conditions now.

Sophia Dudko: "Everyone has housing, a decent salary. So the "Kursk" wreck was, in a manner of speaking, ground zero. 118 souls were sacrificed to that period, and thank God that this period is over".

Igor Sechin, deputy chief of the president's administration (1999-2000), CEO of "Rosneft": He always fulfills his promises.

- Is that a rule of life, or did the intelligence service teach him, or the streets?

- And how do you want people to go to their doom? They need to know that they won't be forgotten, that their families would be all right, that their parents would be supported. For those who are at the cutting edge, it is very important to know what will happen not only to them but also to their relatives, in case of an adversity.

Vladimir Putin: "People must know, be assured that the respective authorities including the president and all my subordinates, are in office and work at their best, carry their duty. After the "Kursk" tragedy, in two or three months, I took part in the maneuvers, including the maneuvers of the submarine fleet. I submerged to the ocean, the sea floor. I spent a night there, had a word with the crew. There was a need to show the Army, the Navy that tragedies occur, that they are terrible, but the Army and the Navy are alive, they fight, they work, that they are fit for combat. It is of vital importance. I think it was relevant then and it will be relevant always".