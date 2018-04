Full Military Preparation: Russia Tests Missiles Capable of Firing Across the North Pole

On Thursday, the newest Russian strategic missile system Sarmat successfully passed the second launch tests at the Plesetsk cosmodrome. The Sarmat rocket is the one which President Putin spoke about in his address on March 1st. It weighs 200 tons. Its range is unlimited, and it's capable of hitting targets both across the North Pole and through the South Pole. It can overcome any missile defense system. It is planned, that in 3 years the Sarmat will replace Voevoda missile system which is the one currently utilized by the Russian army.

On the same day, anti-submarine aircraft of our naval aviation forces trained in the southeast of the Mediterranean Sea. Having taken off from Russia, the Tu-142 traveled thousands of kilometers, and under the cover of the Su-30SM fighters, they successfully dealt with the opposing force. In order to destroy submarines, airplanes first drop hydro-acoustic buoys, which detect the enemy, and then torpedoes are dropped from the sky.

The next day, the crews of Il-38N anti-submarine aircraft of the Pacific Fleet's aviation forces conducted similar exercises, only in arctic conditions.