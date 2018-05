Rehearsals Have Begun - This Year’s Victory Parade Will Clearly Be the Most Impressive One to Date

We're reporting on the most important current developments. The final nighttime rehearsal of the Victory Day parade has taken place on Red Square, Moscow, involving more than 12,000 servicepeople and 150 units of equipment, including many brand-new ones.

Ekaterina Mironova reporting on the scene.

It's almost the same as it will be on May 9th, but at night, and without air units. A chime of bells, the legendary Victory Banner, a parade Zil, and the roar of "hurray!". They march step for step even at night on the rough cobblestone square. Sailors, paratroopers, and cadets of the Young Army. The way they turn their head, their pace, even their expression, matter.

"It's a tremendous event largely celebrated nationwide. We salute veterans, we thank them for peaceful skies".

"Obviously, it's physically strenuous, but I understand that we need to endure it. We do it with pride".

"Everybody on Red Square has been prepared for covering such distances".

"I'm proud that my comrades and I have been granted the honor to take part in the parade on Red Square on the 73rd anniversary of the victory. It's a wonderful chance to pay tribute to veterans for our bright future".

The parade involves about 13,000 people, many of who are making their debut. The Nakhimov Naval School in Sevastopol is participating in the parade for the first time as well as the parade units of the military police.

The sound of marching is followed by roaring engines, marking the beginning of the military equipment parade. It's traditionally headed by a legendary T-34 tank. The column came from a site in the north of Moscow in the afternoon. Combat systems, armored vehicles took the capital's central streets. The Terminator fighting vehicle is taking part of the parade for the first time. It has grenade launchers, antitank weapons, small arms. On the battlefield, it's equal to six infantry fighting vehicles or 40 infantry.

Combat robots are among the cutting-edge equipment. This is the Uran-6 mine-clearing robot. It is remotely controlled from a distance of up to 600 miles. The Uran-9, which looks like a little tank, is also controlled remotely. It will be used for reconnaissance and fire support. There are also army snowmobiles and utility terrain vehicles, armored vehicles, and missile and air defense systems. The column consists of about 150 pieces of equipment.

Six days are left before the Victory Day parade. The rehearsal flights will be on Friday. There will be debuts as well. Brand new fighter jets, including MiG-31Ks armed with the Kinzhal (Dagger) hypersonic missile system, will fly over Moscow. The full rehearsal is scheduled for May 6th.

Ekaterina Mironova, Ruben Mirobov, Timur Timerbulatov for Vesti.