Новости News

14 мая 201813:31

You Have Only Yourself to Blame: US Has Pushed Iran Into Developing a Nuclear Deterrent

On Tuesday, President Trump announced America's withdrawal from the so-called nuclear deal with Iran. If you recall, three years ago this landmark agreement was the result of a very difficult and prolonged diplomatic marathon. When six states (Russia, China, Germany, France, England and the USA) reached the agreement with Iran, Europe was the first to sigh with relief, with 100,000 people taking to Tehran's streets in celebration. Iranians were happy that sanctions imposed by the UN Security Council, and independently by the US and the European Union, were lifted. Instead, it was agreed that the country's nuclear program would be fully under international control. Iran made a commitment to only using nuclear energy for peaceful purposes. It's important to note that it's the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that verifies the implementation of the nuclear deal. Not a specific country or a group of countries, but only the IAEA. Period.

Thus, Iran fell under the world's strictest control. No other country experiences anything of the kind. IAEA experts are always present at all of Iran's nuclear facilities and enjoy almost unlimited access everywhere. This is called ongoing monitoring. The six states that concluded the deal with Iran receive regular IAEA reports, each time confirming that Iran is scrupulously fulfilling the nuclear deal.

Here's a quick line from the official statement made by the IAEA the day after Trump broke from America's obligations on the Iran nuclear deal.

"As of today, the IAEA can confirm that the nuclear related commitments are being implemented by Iran".

That is, Iran is fulfilling the deal with the six countries. It's the USA that refuses to fulfill the deal with the six states (Iran, China, Germany, England, France, and Russia.) By the way, the agreement called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) establishes the dispute resolution process as well as the withdrawal process. America didn't apply any of the described procedures. Trump just slammed the door, unwilling to discuss anything with anyone. This is the new style that America uses in international affairs — my way or the highway!

Later, we'll talk about the implications of such an attitude. Now let's speculate on how the breach of the deal can affect Iran's policies. Curiously, the unreliability of the US as a partner in the negotiations of the deal was predicted three years ago by Iran's leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He's the number one figure in Iran.

Khamenei already made such tweets during the negotiations: "I trust our negotiators, but I'm very concerned that the other side could lie and break promises."And then he focused on the US: "They always cheat and break promises".

Even after the nuclear deal was finalized, Khamenei remained skeptical. At that time, this was directed at the main supporter of the deal, the "sheik of diplomacy", Iranian President Rouhani This is what he wrote about him. “Some people claim that, having taken office, they've eradicated the specter of war hanging over the country. This is false.” That is, Ayatollah Khamenei appears to have second sight while President Rouhani's position has been weakened. Rouhani turned out to be gullible. After all, it was Rouhani who promoted the nuclear deal inside of Iran, the deal which America so easily neglected. Domestically, Rouhani is considered a moderate, a supporter of secular reforms. If he's compromised, the much more radical Islamic Revolutionary Guard will gain momentum. Would anybody feel safer in such a scenario? For example, Europe or Israel? I doubt it. That is, the US is now effectively undermining moderate forces in Iran. That's it.

Moreover, America forces Europe to seek adventure, calling for re-imposing sanctions on Iran. The coming weeks will show what Germany, France, and England will do. So far, Iran is giving them a chance. This is how President Rouhani sees the current situation.

Hassan Rouhani: "From now on, the JCPOA is a deal between Iran and five countries".

That is, the deal is still working, but without America, only with Europe, China and Russia. But at the same time, President Rouhani, having been deceived, had to make a bitter, belated confession, directly televised to the nation.

Hassan Rouhani: "We've had an important, historic experience. Over the past 40 years, we've been reiterating that Iran always fulfills its commitments, while the USA never fulfills its commitments".

When Rouhani was negotiating with the USA he never made such statements. Would he ever deal with "a country that never fulfills its commitments?" And if so, what new "good deal" with Iran does Trump mean now? One which will be one day called "bad" and abandoned under false pretexts in violation of all procedures? In any case, even previously moderate President Rouhani is already sounding completely different. If sanctions are re-imposed, Iran will withdraw from the deal and, in spite of everything, will return to creating its own nuclear bomb.

Hassan Rouhani: "I have instructed Iran's Atomic Energy Organization to be ready for the next steps if necessary. And if such need arises, to start unrestricted industrial enrichment".

The only thing that can calm down Iran is if the remaining five states — Germany, France, England, China, and Russia — will somehow compensate for the losses made by America's exit from the deal. This was stated by Rouhani in a conversation with Turkish President Erdogan.

"Europe, especially the five states involved in the negotiations with Iran, must clearly define their position, and the steps to compensate for the USA's withdrawal, within a short period of time".

Actually, it sounds like Iran now, after Donald Trump, just spits on everybody.

Сейчас

18:30

Малобродского выпустили из-под стражи

17:42

Забастовка железнодорожников парализовала Францию

17:16

Епископ Тихон (Шевкунов) получит сан митрополита

16:06

В Иерусалиме началась церемония открытия посольства США

15:14

У подмосковной электрички вспыхнула крыша

15:04

Названо время открытия движения по Крымскому мосту

12:41

Кудрин согласился на пост председателя Счетной палаты

Показать все новости

Картина дня

Показать все новости

Самое читаемое

Показать все новости

Авто.Вести.Ru

Показать все новости

Экономика

Показать все новости

Недвижимость

Показать все новости

Вести.Медицина

Показать все новости

Вести в 20.00

Показать все новости

Москва 24

Показать все новости

Вести.Hi-tech

Показать все новости

Вести-Москва

Показать все новости

Tlum.Ru. О детях и мультиках

Показать все новости

Gmbox. Смысл в играх

Показать все новости

Наука

Показать все новости

Фильм Про

Показать все новости

Телеканал "Россия"

Показать все новости

Телеканал "Культура"

Показать все новости

Сегодня

День катастрофы: число убитых на границе Газы и Израилем растет

День катастрофы: число убитых на границе Газы и Израилем растет

53 минуты назад
Названо время открытия движения по Крымскому мосту

Названо время открытия движения по Крымскому мосту

3 часа назад
На посту председателя Счетной палаты Кудрин будет бороться с коррупцией

На посту председателя Счетной палаты Кудрин будет бороться с коррупцией

4 часа назад
Из казаков в тамплиеры: круг перенесут из Александро-Невской лавры

Из казаков в тамплиеры: круг перенесут из Александро-Невской лавры

58 минут назад
В Иерусалиме началась церемония открытия посольства США

В Иерусалиме началась церемония открытия посольства США

2 часа назад
На похороны Стивена Хокинга можно попасть по конкурсному отбору

На похороны Стивена Хокинга можно попасть по конкурсному отбору

3 часа назад
10 самых посещаемых этнопарков России

10 самых посещаемых этнопарков России

4 часа назад
Нужна помощь: Витю Дряннова спасет срочная операция по реконструкции черепа

Нужна помощь: Витю Дряннова спасет срочная операция по реконструкции черепа

9 часов назад
Тарифы на ОСАГО могут вырасти уже к осени

Тарифы на ОСАГО могут вырасти уже к осени

6 часов назад
Телезрители назвали "Вести недели" лучшей аналитической передачей

Телезрители назвали "Вести недели" лучшей аналитической передачей

4 часа назад
Из диджея в президенты: кем работали политики раньше

Из диджея в президенты: кем работали политики раньше

7 часов назад
Юлия Ауг рассказала, как муж - "космический близнец" спас ее, но вскоре умер сам

Юлия Ауг рассказала, как муж - "космический близнец" спас ее, но вскоре умер сам

2 часа назад
Оранжевый уровень погодной опасности подбирается к столице

Оранжевый уровень погодной опасности подбирается к столице

13 минут назад
Концерт к юбилею: звезды мюзиклов споют хиты Уитни Хьюстон

Концерт к юбилею: звезды мюзиклов споют хиты Уитни Хьюстон

49 минут назад
Забастовка железнодорожников парализовала Францию

Забастовка железнодорожников парализовала Францию

52 минуты назад
Найдена пара мёртвых звёзд, которые поместятся между Землёй и Луной

Найдена пара мёртвых звёзд, которые поместятся между Землёй и Луной

1 час назад
Епископ Тихон (Шевкунов) получит сан митрополита

Епископ Тихон (Шевкунов) получит сан митрополита

1 час назад
В протоколах PGP и S/MIME найдены критические уязвимости. Расшифрованы могут быть любые письма

В протоколах PGP и S/MIME найдены критические уязвимости. Расшифрованы могут быть любые письма

1 час назад
Жительница Тамбовской области по дороге в Москву потеряла трехмесячного ребенка

Жительница Тамбовской области по дороге в Москву потеряла трехмесячного ребенка

1 час назад
В Красноярске 17-летняя няня связала ребенка веревками и облила кипятком

В Красноярске 17-летняя няня связала ребенка веревками и облила кипятком

1 час назад
Чайковский и Рахманинов: Консерватория приглашает на фортепианные концерты

Чайковский и Рахманинов: Консерватория приглашает на фортепианные концерты

2 часа назад
"Великий Северный путь": режиссер повторил путь Семена Дежнева

"Великий Северный путь": режиссер повторил путь Семена Дежнева

2 часа назад
Кишечные бактерии влияют на развитие сердечно-сосудистых болезней

Кишечные бактерии влияют на развитие сердечно-сосудистых болезней

2 часа назад
Жириновский рассказал Москальковой, какая у него пенсия

Жириновский рассказал Москальковой, какая у него пенсия

2 часа назад
В Одессе судья отказался судить за демонстрацию Ордена Отечественной войны

В Одессе судья отказался судить за демонстрацию Ордена Отечественной войны

3 часа назад
Налетчик заигрался в кошки-мышки с полицейским в бразильской аптеке

Налетчик заигрался в кошки-мышки с полицейским в бразильской аптеке

3 часа назад
5 отличий рынка жилья Санкт-Петербурга от Москвы

5 отличий рынка жилья Санкт-Петербурга от Москвы

4 часа назад
Бразилец более 20 лет прожил в замке из песка. Видео

Бразилец более 20 лет прожил в замке из песка. Видео

4 часа назад
Австралиец дважды за неделю выиграл в лотерею около 2 миллионов долларов

Австралиец дважды за неделю выиграл в лотерею около 2 миллионов долларов

4 часа назад
Две женщины оказались в больнице после показательного выступления кадетов

Две женщины оказались в больнице после показательного выступления кадетов

4 часа назад
Вели себя корректно, близко не подлетали. Отечественные военные рассказали о встрече Ту-95 с F-22

Вели себя корректно, близко не подлетали. Отечественные военные рассказали о встрече Ту-95 с F-22

4 часа назад
Стало известно о тайной встрече Скрипаля с эстонскими спецслужбами

Стало известно о тайной встрече Скрипаля с эстонскими спецслужбами

4 часа назад
Комплекс Наполеона: действительно ли невысокие мужчины более агрессивны?

Комплекс Наполеона: действительно ли невысокие мужчины более агрессивны?

5 часов назад
Путин надеется на дальнейший союз с Арменией при Пашиняне

Путин надеется на дальнейший союз с Арменией при Пашиняне

5 часов назад
Одноклассники запустили кешбек-сервис для пользователей

Одноклассники запустили кешбек-сервис для пользователей

5 часов назад
Песков прокомментировал возможную отставку Суркова

Песков прокомментировал возможную отставку Суркова

5 часов назад
Строительство: 9 проектов, которые не окупились

Строительство: 9 проектов, которые не окупились

5 часов назад
Такого половодья в Якутии не было 30 лет: эвакуированы более тысячи человек

Такого половодья в Якутии не было 30 лет: эвакуированы более тысячи человек

5 часов назад
НАСА решило запустить на Марс вертолёт

НАСА решило запустить на Марс вертолёт

5 часов назад
Полицейский вступил в противоборство с черепахой на дороге

Полицейский вступил в противоборство с черепахой на дороге

6 часов назад
Спецназовец Росгвардии спас 4-летнюю девочку

Спецназовец Росгвардии спас 4-летнюю девочку

6 часов назад
Актер Борис Клюев борется с раком легких

Актер Борис Клюев борется с раком легких

6 часов назад
"Умный" метаматериал скроет подводные лодки от гидролокаторов

"Умный" метаматериал скроет подводные лодки от гидролокаторов

7 часов назад
Тест: хорошо ли вы знаете советские мультфильмы

Тест: хорошо ли вы знаете советские мультфильмы

7 часов назад
Обзор смартфона Vivo V9: смышленый модник

Обзор смартфона Vivo V9: смышленый модник

7 часов назад
"ИИ для Элджернона": нейросеть научилась проходить лабиринты лучше человека

"ИИ для Элджернона": нейросеть научилась проходить лабиринты лучше человека

8 часов назад
У берегов Калифорнии появились светящиеся волны

У берегов Калифорнии появились светящиеся волны

8 часов назад
Aurus Путина против "Зверя" Трампа: Newsweek сравнил президентские лимузины

Aurus Путина против "Зверя" Трампа: Newsweek сравнил президентские лимузины

8 часов назад
Франция возмущена: спецслужбы давно знали об устроившем резню террористе

Франция возмущена: спецслужбы давно знали об устроившем резню террористе

9 часов назад
Бои за квадратные метры: сирийская армия очищает окраины Дамаска

Бои за квадратные метры: сирийская армия очищает окраины Дамаска

9 часов назад
Роскачество почти не нашло растительных жиров в отечественном молоке

Роскачество почти не нашло растительных жиров в отечественном молоке

9 часов назад