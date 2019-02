Самая старая дикая птица вновь стала мамой в 68 лет

She's Baaaaaaack! Wisdom, a Laysan albatross and world’s oldest known, banded wild bird, has returned to Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge and Battle of Midway National Memorial. She first appeared at her nest site on November 29 and biologists have confirmed that she has laid an egg. Wisdom was first identified and banded by biologists as an adult in 1956 – making her at least 68 years old. Read more at https://rebrand.ly/Wisdom18 . . . [A Laysan albatross poses over her egg.] Photo credit: Madalyn Riley/USFWS

