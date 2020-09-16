16 сентября 2020 03:21

Билл Гейтс осиротел


В США скончался на 95-м году жизни Билл Гейтс-старший, отец основателя корпорации Microsoft Билла Гейтса. О печальной новости сын усопшего сообщил в своем Instagram.

В частности, он написал, что смерть отца – ужасная потеря для семьи и для многих людей, с жизнями которых он был связан. По словам основателя Microsoft, именно Гейтс-старший сподвиг своего сына и его супругу Мелинду, возглавляющих собственный благотворительный фонд, посвятить себя помощи людям. О причинах смерти не сообщается, передает ТАСС.

