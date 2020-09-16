Билл Гейтс осиротел

В США скончался на 95-м году жизни Билл Гейтс-старший, отец основателя корпорации Microsoft Билла Гейтса. О печальной новости сын усопшего сообщил в своем Instagram.
My father’s death is a tremendous loss for our family and the many people whose lives he touched. Dad lived a long and enormously meaningful life. I never stopped learning from his wisdom, kindness, and humility. Melinda and I owe him a special debt because his commitment to serving the community and the world helped inspire our own philanthropy. Although he would be the last person to say it, my father’s compassion and generosity will live on in the foundation he helped build. As I’ve said many times before, my dad was the real Bill Gates. He was all the things I strive to be.
В частности, он написал, что смерть отца – ужасная потеря для семьи и для многих людей, с жизнями которых он был связан. По словам основателя Microsoft, именно Гейтс-старший сподвиг своего сына и его супругу Мелинду, возглавляющих собственный благотворительный фонд, посвятить себя помощи людям. О причинах смерти не сообщается, передает ТАСС.